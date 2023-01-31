RHUGT Season 4 Shocker: ‘Physical Boundaries Allegedly Were Crossed’

The fourth season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” was filmed in Marrakech, Morocco, the last week of January 2023.

The latest installment of the “Real Housewives” spinoff features Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Brandi Glanville, Camille Grammer, Vicki Gunvalson, and Gretchen Rossi, and some drama from the show has already been leaked.

As filming was taking places, several Bravo fan accounts got word that something went down between Manzo and Glanville that caused both women to leave early. On January 30, 2023, People magazine reported that the early departures were due to Glanville kissing Manzo, which was described as “unwanted.”

A rep for Manzo had no comment. Heavy also reached out to a rep for Glanville for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brandi Glanville Was Sent Home by Production & Caroline Manzo Left on Her Own

Although there were all kinds of rumors about what went down between Manzo and Glanville, including some sort of physical altercation, People reported that Glanville repeatedly kissed Manzo without her consent.

“It was unwanted,” a source told the outlet. “And Caroline’s distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable,” the source added.

A source also told People that Glanville sent Manzo a text to apologize, but the damage was done.

“Brandi’s behavior was inappropriate so she was asked to leave,” another source said. A short while later, Manzo decided to leave on her own accord.

It’s unknown how much Manzo and Glanville filmed before their respective exits. Neither Glanville nor Manzo have spoken out about what happened, but Manzo’s early departure from the show was seemingly confirmed when her daughter tagged her in a post when they went out for drinks.

The post, which was on Lauren Manzo’s Instagram Stories, was shared while filming for “Ultimate Girls Trip” was still taking place.

Caroline Manzo’s Participation in RHUGT Marked Her First Time Back on Bravo in Several Years

There have been numerous rumors that Manzo would agree to return to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” since her departure in 2013, but, so far, that hasn’t happened.

She has been asked about a potential return to the franchise, but has been hesitant to say whether or not she’d really consider it. She claims that Bravo hasn’t offered her a big enough paycheck to make a return worth her while.

“For me, there’s a lot of variables. I left the show because I wasn’t happy. I’m not going back if I’m gonna continue to not be happy. I miss this fun, good, happy supporting [people],” she told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022.

Meanwhile, on the May 22, 2022, episode of her son’s “Dear Albie” podcast, Manzo said that Bravo “doesn’t want to pay” her. “So, guess what Bravo? You don’t get this for free,” she added.

Manzo and her family appeared on their own spinoff show that aired on Bravo called “Manzo’d With Children,” but the series was canceled in 2017, according to Us Weekly. Her appearance on RHUGT marks her first appearance on Bravo since.

The new season of “Ultimate Girls Trip” is expected to air on Peacock in mid-2023.

