RHONJ’s Caroline Rause: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Caroline Rause is the newest confirmed cast member for “Real Housewives of New Jersey” and here’s everything you need to know about her.

On November 18, 2021, The Sun officially announced the newest edition to the RHONJ cast. According to the outlet, Caroline announced she had joined the cast while attending fellow castmate Jennifer Aydin’s Charity Masquerade Ball.

Here’s everything you need to know about Caroline:

1. Caroline Was Friends With Teresa Giudice Before She Began Filming RHONJ

Caroline’s path to the RHONJ isn’t clear, but it’s likely due to her friendship with Teresa Giudice that paved the way.

“I have been friends with Teresa for over 25 years,” Caroline told The Sun. “I met Jennifer and Dolores through Teresa and we’re really close. We have established a friendship.”

Caroline has multiple Instagram snaps with Teresa in them, including an August 9, 2021, snap of her with Teresa and other women dressed up to the nines.

“Friends are the ones who make you smile brighter, laugh louder & live better,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you girls for making me feel so special & so loved.”

She also posted a photo on December 21, 2020, of Teresa, Jennifer, and Dolores Catania with the caption, “On Sunday’s we brunch.”

Subscribe to the Heavy on Real Housewives newsletter here.

2. Caroline Confirmed an ‘Explosive’ First Season but Won’t Reveal Who She Fought With Yet

Caroline, who has already begun filming, told The Sun that her first season on the show was “exciting” and claims she’s already feuding with at least one of the fellow housewives.

“I can’t say who I fought with right now, but if you watch this season is very explosive. There are a lot of exciting moments,” she told the outlet.

Caroline joins Teresa, Jennifer and Dolores, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider for season 12, according to the outlet.

3. Margaret Josephs Has Already Thrown Shade at Caroline & the Season Hasn’t Even Aired Yet

It wouldn’t be a housewives season without a little bit of drama and it appears as though Margaret is already bringing it.

It might seem like a small comment but when bloggers began posting about Caroline and even confirmed her joining the cast, Margaret clapped back writing, “What franchise?”

Fans immediately picked up on the shade leaving comments of their own on her diss.

“jealous much?” a fan wrote. Another fan commented, “Can you let the viewers be surprised? We get it. You are feuding with the new girl.”

Viewers will have to tune in next season to see exactly why the two ladies are fighting as neither one gave any indication where the beef began.

4. Caroline Is a Real Estate Broker

According to Caroline’s professional LinkedIn profile, and her Instagram bio, she works in real estate in New Jersey.

Her most recent job entry is a “Realtor Associate” at the Heritage House Sotheby’s International Realty where she’s worked for nearly nine years.

“Because your move matters,” she wrote under the job description. “I bring my prior professional marketing and management experience to assist you in the marketing of your home and getting it sold to the most qualified buyer in the shortest amount of time. My main objective is to make your move the most stress free as possible and to give you the highest quality of service that you deserve. I promise to work my hardest to see each deal

close successfully and to always go the extra mile for all of my clients.”

It’s not clear if we’ll see any of her career on season 12.

5. Caroline Is Close With Her Large Family

Caroline has numerous photos of her and her large family including her daughter, parents, and Godson. She often posts their get-togethers including a trip to Disney where they wore matching shirts with their names on them.

She also has plenty of Christmas photos where the family is wearing matching pajamas.

“It’s a wonderful life,” she wrote on Instagram on December 26, 2020.

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star Recalls Their ‘Abusive Situation’ With R. Kelly