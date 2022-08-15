Real Housewife, 46, Shares IVF Update After Egg Retrieval

A “Real Housewives” star and her new husband have been hoping to start a family together but recently received some tough news.

“Real Housewives of Dubai” star Caroline Stanbury and her new husband Sergio Carrallo have been going through the process of IVF. Stanbury, who is already a mom to Yasmine Habib, 16, and twins Aaron Habib and Zac Habib, 12, shared an update in an interview with E! News.

The reality star revealed that her latest egg retrieval wasn’t successful.

“Sadly, I did another round, none of them were viable. [The doctor’s have] taken me off any alcohol. We’re going to try for another round when we leave for the summer to at least get two eggs on ice. When we put them in? I don’t know,” she told the outlet.

Stanbury Said She & Carrallo Have 1 Embryo ‘on Ice’

#RHODubai star @C_Stanbury on the status of any pregnancy plans: “We have one baby boy on ice… I’m going to carry the embryo.” #WWHL pic.twitter.com/wImBuAmt9O — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) June 23, 2022

Stanbury and Carrallo tied the knot in December 2021. The two exchanged vows on the island of Mauritius, according to the Daily Mail. The wedding aired on an episode of RHODubai season 1.

In June 2022, Stanbury was on “Watch What Happens Live.” She talked with host Andy Cohen about her baby plans, and told him that she did have one viable embryo.

Cohen brought up the subject, saying, “it clearly was very important for Sergio coming into this for the two of you to have a child.”

“I don’t want to be the oldest mother in history,” she admitted. “We do have an embryo,” she added. And when Cohen asked if she would carry the embryo, she responded, “Yes, yes I’m going to carry the embryo.” Then, the camera panned to a smiling Carrallo and he and his wife shared smiles with one another.

In her interview with E! News, Stanbury confirmed that she and Carrallo still have the one embryo.

“We have one [embryo] on ice—a baby boy,” the RHODubai star revealed.

Stanbury & Carrallo’s Baby Journey Has Been Part of Her RHODubai Storyline

Stanbury and Carrallo have wrapped “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” and their relationship was a big part of the first season. The two talked about starting a family while cameras were rolling.

“I don’t want someone else to carry it. I don’t want to have a baby that doesn’t look like us,” Carrallo told Stanbury on an earlier episode, according to People magazine.

“It’ll look exactly the same,” Stanbury said.

“I don’t think so, honey. I’ve been reading a lot about it,” Carrallo countered.

Stanbury went on to say that she noticed the age difference between her and Carrallo most during these conversations — he is 19 years her junior.

“He just thinks two people have sex and a baby comes out,” Stanbury said during a confessional interview. She admitted that she’s “scared” to get pregnant again — and she revealed that her husband would not stay with her if the two didn’t have a baby.

“I’m very scared to have to do this again. But if I can’t have the baby, Sergio won’t stay… Fact,” she said.

