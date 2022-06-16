LOOK: ‘Real Housewives’ Husband Reveals New Hair Color

A husband of a “Real Housewives of Dubai” star has revealed a new hairdo on Instagram.

Sergio Carrallo, the husband of Caroline Stanbury, revealed his new bleach blonde hair in a selfie with his wife, which she posted on her official Instagram account.

“Blondes do have more fun! @sergiocarrallo,” she wrote along with a wink emoji.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think Caroline Stanbury’s Husband Sergio Carrallo’s Hair Resembles Colombian Singer, Maluma

Fans seemed to like the change in hair color for Carrallo, with many comments mentioning how much he looks like Colombian singer, Maluma.

“Love the maluma look,” someone wrote. “Thought it was Maluma for a second,” a fan said.

“Oh gosh I thought Maluma,” a fan said.

Several other commenters agreed with those comments saying, “girl me too,” “I came to say this” and “I thought the same damn thing.”

Sophie Stanbury, Caroline’s sister-in-law and former “Ladies of London” costar wrote, “omg love it.”

“Omg. GORGEOUS this is Great,” a fan said.

“And yes, true statement,” another person wrote, alluding to the caption on the photo.

“It suits him,” another fan wrote. “OBSESSED,” another fan said.

“wow #couplegoals,” another fan wrote.

“Like Kim K & Pete!” someone said.

“Oh I love Serg as a blondey! Suits him!” a fan said.

There were a few comments lamenting the old brunette do.

“Nooooo. He’s a hotter brunette,” someone said.

“Looks like s puppy now,” a fan replied to that comment.

“He still looks good but I like him all natural,” someone else said.

“No!!! Tall dark and handsome looks way better,” someone else said.

Chanel Ayan Has Complaints About Sergio Carrallo & Caroline Stanbury’s Relationship ‘I Just Find It’s Very Showy Off’

Stanbury and Carrallo were married in 2021, the elaborate ceremony will be featured in the first season of the new housewives franchise.

One of her new castmates Chanel Ayan has spoken out about her thoughts on the relationship between Stanbury and Carrallo.

“I’m a very private person,” Ayan told Us Weekly on June 15. “I’ve been married for 23 years and very close friends of mine know my husband. I’m very, very private even when it comes to my kid and I believe if you love somebody and you care about them, there is mutual respect, but that’s me, I’m talking about my experience and my lifestyle. I just find it’s very showy off. So, I have a lot of questions about it personally. Do I think that they love each other and care about each other? We’ll see who’s the most on camera and who loves the camera the most. So, I’ll be watching as everybody else, then I’ll make a decision on that.”

Stanbury caught wind of the comments and addressed them while she was appearing on the podcast “Getting Real With the Housewives.”

“I think Ayan needs to talk about things she knows about and keep her opinions to herself, frankly,” she said. “I find it sad that a woman from anyone’s age group or whatever has to sort of belittle somebody else’s relationship to rise themselves and also comment on someone else’s relationship. She knows nothing about mine. So, I suggest as she goes along, she learns a little bit more before she opens her mouth.”

