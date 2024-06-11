‘Real Housewives’ Star Ready for Baby at 48

Another “Real Housewives” star is thinking about expanding her family. Caroline Stanbury is ready to have a child with her beau, Sergio Carrallo, who is 19 years her junior.

Stanbury, who entered the Bravoverse on the Dubai franchise, wrote a personal essay for Today about her journey to getting pregnant at age 48.

“We’ve already done two rounds of in vitro fertilization. Even though we got 15 eggs the first round and another 15 or 20 the second round, we only ended up with one viable embryo,” she wrote. She confirmed that the embryo is a boy.

Stanbury has three kids from a previous marriage.

Caroline Stanbury & Sergio Carrallo Are Looking for a Surrogate

Stanbury explained that she had preeclampsia with all three of her children, so she isn’t sure if she will be able to carry a baby.

“Right now, I’m undecided,” she admitted. “My doctor thinks that I may be able to carry one more child, however, and I also feel the healthiest I’ve ever been. So never say never,” she continued, adding that she is also looking for a surrogate.

In the past, however, Carrallo expressed concerns over finding a surrogate.

“I don’t want someone else to carry it. I don’t want to have a baby that doesn’t look like us,” he said on an episode of “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”

“This is definitely where I see the age gap because he is clueless. He just thinks two people have sex and a baby comes out. I’m very scared to have to do this again. But if I can’t have the baby, Sergio won’t stay. Fact,” Stanbury said.

Other “Real Housewives” Stars Have Had Babies Later in Life

Stanbury’s journey to having a baby later in life has been part of her storyline on “The Real Housewives.” On the premiere of season 2 of RHOD, Stanbury was in a spare room in her home when she said, “this is maybe your baby room, I know.”

Stanbury certainly isn’t the only “Real Housewives” star who has had a child later in life. For example, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins welcomed daughter Eliyanah at age 47 and another daughter, Elodie, at age 50 (Jenkins also has two grown kids).

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star, Eboni K. Williams recently announced that she’s pregnant with her first child at age 40.

“Thank you God… Abundantly blessed and so excited to welcome my daughter to this world,” Williams captioned an Instagram post on June 5.

The idea of having a newborn heading toward age 50 isn’t too daunting for Stanbury, however.

“I’ve got more patience now than I had when I was a younger mom. I was running a much bigger company then and was dealing with more pressures at the time. Now, I’ve softened. So maybe when I have Sergio’s baby, I’ll be all gaga over it. A baby may turn me into a completely different human,” she wrote in her essay for Today.

