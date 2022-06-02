“Real Housewives” Star Talks Lindsay Lohan Potentially Joining Franchise

Could actress Lindsay Lohan be the next “Real Housewives” star?

During an interview with Page Six that was published on May 31, new “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Caroline Stanbury said that she thinks Lohan would make a “great” star on the franchise, since she now resides in the UAE.

“I’ve known Lindsay for years,” Stanbury told Page Six. “She’s an actress. She’d be a great Housewife!”

Stanbury continued, telling the outlet, “I don’t think she’d want to do it. Her first love [is acting]… I actually spoke to her today. She’s doing a new movie and is super happy and has got her [‘Lohdown’] podcast. I can’t imagine she’d be joining us but happy to have her if she wants to.”

On June 1, Bravo premiered its first international “Real Housewives” series on the network, “The Real Housewives of Dubai.” The new franchise features former “Ladies of London” star Stanbury, Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, and Lesa Milan.

Stanbury Said She’s a ‘Different Person’ Since She Last Appeared on Bravo

From 2014 to 2017, Stanbury starred in the “Ladies of London” on Bravo, which was a show that documented the lives of a group of friends living in London. After the show ended, Stanbury moved to Dubai with her then-husband, Cem Stanbury, and their three kids. However, the couple got divorced in 2019, and in December 2021, Stanbury married soccer player Sergio Carrallo.

“I’ve changed city,” Stanbury told Entertainment Tonight in an interview on May 31. “I’ve changed man. I’ve changed life. I’ve had a complete three… what is it? Like, 180? I’m just a different person. Everyone says I’m nicer, believe it or not. Maybe not my castmates…”

Stanbury and her new husband, Carallo, have a 20-year age difference, which definitely comes up as a topic on “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”