Caroline Stanbury’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Caroline Stanbury is a British socialite and multi-millionaire who stars on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Dubai.” Stanbury has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Stanbury, a 46-year-old influencer, entrepreneur, fashion model and mother of three children, is from London. She has lived in Dubai in 2017 after starring on another Bravo reality TV show. Stanbury has been divorced since 2019 and remarried in 2021.

Here’s what you need to know about Caroline Stanbury’s net worth and how she made her money:

1. Caroline Stanbury Comes From the Wealthy Vestey Family in England; Her Father Was a Venture Capitalist & Her Mother Ran a Clothing Business

Part of Caroline Stanbury’s net worth and her position as a socialite comes from her family. Her mother, Elizabeth Stanbury, is part of the Vestey family, according to Hello! magazine. Her mother was born Elizabeth Beale and was the great-granddaughter of the 1st Baron Vestey, according to the magazine. Her mother also ran a clothing business in London.

Stanbury’s father, Anthony Stanbury, was a venture capitalist and worked as the managing director of the luxury fashion group Jaeger, according to the Daily Mail. Caroline Stanbury is one of four siblings. Her former sister-in-law and friend, Sophie, has also appeared on Bravo on “Ladies of London.”

According to the Daily Mail, Stanbury appeared on a TV documentary, “Inside Dubai,” and talked about how she is able to show off her wealth there in a way she couldn’t in her home country. She said on the show, according to the Daily Mail, “In Britain we’re taught that if you have money you shouldn’t show it. You’re meant to turn your lights off at 7 p.m. and share a bath with your family. Here you turn all your lights on, and you put all your jewelry on at once. Any British billionaire is dressed in Marks & Spencer, that’s just what we do. Here, they wear Dolce & Gabbana and so do their children. They’re doing something right the rest of the world hasn’t cottoned on to.”

2. Stanbury Has Worked in the Fashion Industry & Started Her Own Company & Appeared on Bravo’s ‘Ladies of London’ Before Becoming a ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ Cast Member

Stanbury has worked as a fashion stylist for high-end clients, according to Bravo and public records from an unsuccessful lawsuit brought against her in 2019 by a former business partner. She also started her own company, Gift Library, a luxury gift shop, which closed in 2015, according to Bustle. She also briefly ran a furniture line with ECmyLIFE.

Before Stanbury landed on Bravo’s latest “Real Housewives” franchise, she was introduced to American reality TV audiences through another Bravo show, “Ladies of London, which aired for three seasons from 2014 to 2017. Stanbury was part of all three seasons. At the end of her time on the show, it was reported that Stanbury was dealing with financial issues, according to the Inquistr.

One of Stanbury’s former partners, Mark Simon Reynolds, unsuccessfully sued her in the UK after her business failed. According to court documents, Reynolds accused Stanbury of unlawfully moving assets from her business to her personal accounts, but a court found his allegations to be untrue in 2021. According to court documents, the court found that Stanbury acted, “reasonably, responsibly and with the greatest integrity.”

In her ruling, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Sally Barber said of Stansbury, “She assiduously sought and relied upon the advice and assistance of experienced lawyers and accountants at all material times. It is most regrettable that she and her family have been put through the stress of these proceedings.”

3. Stanbury’s Ex-Husband, Ceb Habib, Is a Millionaire Investment Banker; Stanbury & Habib Have 3 Children Together

Stanbury was married to Turkish investment banker Ceb Habib from 2004 to 2019. They moved from London to Dubai together with their three children before they divorced. Habib is on the board of directors of CIS Private Equity, according to public records.

In December 2019, Stanbury wrote on Instagram, “After 17 years, filled with joy, adventures, ups and downs, Cem and I came to the conclusion some time ago that we will continue our relationship not as husband and wife but as good friends and parents to our wonderful 3 children we love very much. We wish each other all the happiness and look forward to maintaining our strong family unit.”

After her marriage ended, Stanbury started a podcast called “Divorced Not Dead.” On her blog, Stanbury wrote, “We have been married for 17 years, together for 19 and in that time we have shared countless special memories and brought 3 wonderful children in to the world. There is no big drama – we just simply believe we are better continuing our relationship as friends. He is a wonderful, intelligent, handsome and caring person and luckily, we get to stay in each other’s lives.”

Stanbury told The Daily Dish she and her ex-husband grew apart and realized they were different people. They stopped traveling together and doing the same things, she told the website. She said her Instagram followers would constantly ask where he was. She told The Daily Dish, “He wants a quieter life, I’m more out there, he’s not gonna get onstage and do all that stuff that I do. I get it. We’re just different people with different friends, with different interests, you know? And there comes a point where you’re like, OK, wouldn’t you like to have someone that shares all those things with you?”

She added, “A lot of marriages are about the kids and bills and responsibilities. That’s not to say everyone should give up, but it’s not giving up; it’s just knowing when to stop. We can walk away from this with dignity and knowing that we did our best, and we hopefully end up happier and really good friends.”

4. Stanbury’s Current Husband, Sergio Carrallo, Was a Pro Soccer Player Who Says His Father Offered Him Any Amount of Money He Wanted if He Split Fromm Stanbury

Stanbury began dating retired professional soccer player turned businessman Sergio Carrallo, whom she met in Dubai, shortly after she broke up with her ex-husband, according to her social media posts. Carrallo briefly played for the elite Spanish club Real Madrid, but never made it to the team’s highest level. He also played pro soccer in the U.S. before attending business school.

According to People, Stanbury wore two custom dresses made by Celia Kritharioti during her 2021 wedding to Carrallo. “Stanbury stunned during the Dubai wedding ceremony at the Raffles Hotel in a white lace off-the shoulder embellished long sleeved gown that was paired with an embroidered beaded long veil,” People wrote.

Carrallo, who is 20 years younger than Stanbury, also comes from a successful family. According to the Daily Mail, Carrallo’s father tried to bribe him to leave Stanbury instead of marrying her.

“Dad offered me a good amount of money — anything I wanted — to give Caroline up,” he told the Daily Mail. Stanbury added, “I think he thought I was a crazy old woman desperate to walk down the aisle with his young son or keep him as some kind of sex slave. I was floored. I thought I was quite a good catch. But then I thought: ‘Imagine if it was one of my boys — I wouldn’t like it either.'” Stanbury added, “I said to Sergio’s dad: ‘He can leave whenever he likes.’ And then I asked if there was any money on offer for me to go, too.”

5. Stanbury & Carrallo Built Their Dream House in Dubai & She Often Posts About Their Travels & Poses With Luxury Goods on Social Media

Stanbury and Carrallo recently built their dream home together in Dubai, according to Bravo. It’s not known exactly how much the home is worth. Stanbury moved out of her 20,000 square-foot home in Dubai in 2020 after her divorce, according to Bravo.

The new Dubai home was finished in 2022, according to a photo tour posted by Bravo. In the BBC series “Inside Dubai,” it was reported that Stanbury can make thousands of dollars posting photos on Instagram at hotels and elsewhere in Dubai, according to the Daily Mail.

Stanbury often posts photos of her travels around the world with Carrallo, her kids and her friends, along with photos with luxury clothes, handbags, jewelry and shoes. In April she posted a photo showing her and Carrallo boarding a private jet in the Caribbean with a friend, writing in the caption, “Flying to somewhere where the wifi is weak and the drinks are strong.” Also in April she showed off a Chanel handbag while in New York City, writing in the caption, “Bags of fun in NYC … i will let you into my little secret 😜 @aquariusluxuryconcierge get yours !!”

Stanbury told Women’s Health about life in Dubai, “I’m a luxury brand ambassador, and I’m married to a young guy and I have a divorce. A few years ago, I couldn’t have lived with him before we got married. Things are changing at such a speed that I think the Housewives of Dubai will re-educate people on what it actually looks like over here. We are not shackled and tied to camels in the desert. We’re living very cosmopolitan, cool lives.”

She added, “I can lie in bed with all my windows open and put all my diamonds by the bed without the fear of having them stolen. I can lose my child in a public place and not have a complete meltdown. If I have to think about ordering my alcohol legally, the right way, versus being, you know, robbed in my bed at gunpoint, it’s a no brainer for me. hese rules are kind of here to protect you and then once you learn them, they’re not that difficult. … but genuinely, we all live super well, super well.”