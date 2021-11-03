This Bravo Star’s Upcoming Wedding to Be Featured on ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’: Report

Andy Cohen has confirmed that “The Real Housewives of Dubai” is happening, and former journalist Anthony Dominic is sharing what he’s heard about the cast — and about the upcoming season, which is slated to premiere in 2022.

“I’m told Caroline Stanbury will be on that cast,” he tweeted shortly after the announcement was made. Stanbury was on the 2014 Bravo show “Ladies of London.” She moved to Dubai in 2016.

“This is Bravo’s first internationally produced franchise and they are going to put a lot of time and money into it, and I’m told this cast is going to deliver,” Dominic also tweeted. While the ladies have yet to start filming, Dominic shared that camera crews are already in Dubai and filming is set to begin “soon.”

“I’ve been told the cast is WEALTHY and everything is set to be over the top,” he tweeted. In addition, there is one very big upcoming event that could be the cornerstone for the first season. And that’s Caroline Stanbury’s wedding.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stanbury Is Getting Married in December & Her Wedding Will Be Taped for the Upcoming Season of the Show, Dominic Says

Although it’s unclear if Stanbury is officially part of the “Real Housewives of Dubai” cast, the reality star did get engaged to her boyfriend Sergio Carrallo earlier this year, according to Page Six. She previously split from husband Cem Habib in 2019 after 17 years.

Looking to the future, Stanbury and Carrallo will undoubtedly be getting married, and it sounds like that could happen with Bravo cameras in tow.

“I’ve also been told Caroline Stanbury is getting married in December and it will be filmed for the show. Some of her Ladies of London cast members like Juliet Angus will be there,” Dominic tweeted on November 1, 2021.

While it’s unclear exactly when Stanbury and Carrallo are planning on tying the knot, they do seem ready to do so. “I cannot wait to call myself your wife,” Stanbury captioned a photo of her and her fiance on his birthday back in September 2021. Her Instagram feed is filled with photos of her and Carrallo.

Cast Rumors Have Already Started Circulating & Dominic Is Hoping That Lindsay Lohan Is Added

I’m told the rumored Real Housewives of Dubai cast is Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks, Chanel Ayan, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan Hall and Nina Ali. 💰 pic.twitter.com/31PSIjMcDf — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) November 1, 2021

In addition to Stanbury, several other women’s names have been thrown onto the potential cast list. Some of the rumored ladies include Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, Chanel Ayan, Nina Ali, and Caroline Brooks. These are the women who Dominic believes are part of the upcoming cast as well.

Before “Real Housewives of Dubai” was 100% confirmed, Cosmopolitan shared some options for a potential cast. The outlet suggest Huda Kattan, Jessica Kahawaty, Nadine Nassib Njeim, and Nadia Zaal.

Another sort of far-fetched hope? Lindsay Lohan. According to the Mirror, Lohan currently lives in Dubai.

“I really hope Bravo casts Lindsay Lohan for Real Housewives of Dubai. She lives there. She’s friends with Caroline Stanbury. She’d be iconic,” Dominic tweeted on November 1, 2021.

Once filming gets underway, the cast will be revealed — officially — one way or the other.

READ NEXT: Fans Are Outraged Over ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’