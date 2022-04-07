Former Bravo Star Shades RHOBH Star’s Style

The “Real Housewives” are known for their glamorous fashions, but sometimes it’s too much – at least according to one former Bravo fashion expert.

In a new interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Bravo alum Carson Kressley got real about the Housewives’ style. The original ”Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” star, who worked for Ralph Lauren after becoming a stylist, admitted he is a Housewives superfan.

“If you’re not a Housewives fan, all you have to do is watch an episode of a Housewife show and you’ll be like, oh my gosh, I’m obsessed,” he said. “I want to know everything. And you just, you get drawn in. It’s the modern-day soap opera, I guess.”

But when it comes to the Housewives’ fashion, Kressley isn’t always a fan.

Carson Kressley Shaded One of Dorit Kemsley’s Signature Looks & Admitted the Salt Lake City Cast Needs Some Help

Kressley has critiqued Real Housewives fashion during past appearances on “Watch What Happens Live,” per BravoTV.com. When asked by Yontef to rate the style from his two favorite Housewives cities — New York City and Beverly Hills — he didn’t hold back. Kressley said “Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps “always looks great.”

“Some of the others maybe are a little bit more like hit or miss,” he admitted.

Kressley added that the Beverly Hills cast members are “really into the labels and the fashion” – especially Dorit Kemsley. While he noted that he loves Kemsley, Kressley revealed he doesn’t enjoy one of her signature style moves.

“I’ve been criticized for criticizing Dorit,” he admitted. “I think she’s fantastic. I’m just not a fan of when it’s a look, head to toe, like it’s all from Versace or it’s all from Dior. I like when you mix it up and you create your own look, I think that’s how you express your personal style. So there have been people when they say who’s the best dressed. Everyone says, ‘Oh, it’s gotta be Dorit’ and for me, no, it’s people that, you know, put their own spin on it.”

Kemsley is a label lover and a collector of vintage fashion. Her signature head-to-toe ensembles from a single designer have been showcased multiple times on RHOBH.

Kressley also addressed the gawdy reunion dresses worn by some of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” earlier this year, and noted that the ladies from the Utah franchise could use some help.

“I only saw pictures from their recent reunion, but I would like to go and assist Salt Lake City,” he told Yontef. “I didn’t think they were great looks, no. I feel like they’re such amazing women that the clothing to really match that. Yeah. I was like did they, are like the stores closed there? Like what happened? Because they were just, they were kooky.”

Kressley Isn’t the Only One Who Has Criticized Housewives’ Fashions

Despite Kressley’s critiques, the Real Housewives fashion has come a long way over the years. Bravo host Andy Cohen even addressed the topic in a January 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, noting that some of the early Housewives’ fashions were “terrible.”

“If you look at the first few years of reunions, Orange County, Atlanta, and New York, they were basically wearing — I don’t even think what they would wear to a cocktail party,” Cohen said. “I think it was more what they might wear to a PTA meeting. But as it’s gone on, the [reunion fashion] has really amped up, and I think people have loved seeing what they wear now. They were meant to be aspirational, and that’s what they are.”

READ NEXT: RHONY Star Announces Big Career News