Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Details Interaction With Erika Jayne: ‘She’s Not Very Nice’

Former “Real Housewives of Dallas” star Cary Deuber has a lot to say when it comes to Erika Girardi.

During a recent appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Deuber went in on Girardi, claiming that the star was “not very nice.” Deuber explained that she first met the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star at an event in New York City.

“I met her once in New York, LeeAnne [Locken] was hanging out with her and we were at like one of those Us Weekly parties or, you know, whatever they are,” Deuber said on the podcast about her interaction with Girardi. “And I said, hi and kind of sat with her, but she was not very nice. She was not very kind, which I’m not really surprised.”

Deuber continued, “We’re all like ‘Housewives,’ I know I’m from Dallas or whatever, but I’m a pretty good person and I’m a pretty big deal in my own right. So I don’t deserve to be treated like that. You know, it was just kinda very dismissive and I was like, ‘wow.'”

During the podcast appearance, Deuber also weighed in on Girardi’s current legal troubles, saying, “Don’t be a shady person and have a shady personal life and go on a reality TV show,” Deuber said. “To me, it seems pretty basic, you know?”

Deuber was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Dallas” during seasons one through three.

Other Bravo Stars Have Recently Defended Girardi

Even though Deuber may not think so highly of Girardi, there are a few other Bravo stars who do. During a recent appearance on “Bravo’s Chat Room,” “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent defended Girardi, and said that she believes Sutton Stracke is being a “fair-weather friend.”

“I agree with Erika,” Kent said at the time, as recorded by Page Six. “It’s like, don’t be a fair-weather friend. At the time your friend needs you the most, you can’t step up to the plate and say, ‘If you need me, I’m here for you?’ How would you be involved?”

Kent also added, “If I were in Sutton’s shoes, and I knew that my slate was clean and I didn’t have any part of what was going on, let the feds pick up the phone. I have nothing to hide.”

One ‘Real Housewives’ Star Even Offered Girardi a Loan

Even though Stracke and Girardi have been at odds so far on this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the star admitted during a recently released cut scene that she had offered Girardi a loan to help her get through her divorce.

“I know what it’s like to go through a divorce, you know, I was in a position where I wasn’t getting money,” Stracke said during the deleted scene, as captured by the Instagram account, @queensofbravo. “My attorney said to me, ‘Have someone ready to give you money if you need it.’”

Stracke continued, “I offered that to Erika… I offered Erika a loan while going through the divorce like if you need anything financially, I’ve got your back, and if you fall, you’ve got a mattress to land on. But I think she said, ‘Thank you,’ and that was it.”

