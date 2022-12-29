Teresa Giudice Reveals the Surprising Woman Who Attended Louie Ruelas’ Bachelor Party

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas tied the knot in August 2022, and although it was each of their second weddings, they went all out for the soiree. Aside from all of the bells and whistles on their actual wedding day, Giudice recently revealed that Ruelas had a bachelor party — and that a “Real Housewives” star from another franchise actually attended.

While bachelor parties are traditionally all guys, Ruelas’ last single man celebration included “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Chanel Ayan. Giudice and Ayan met and ended up hitting it off, so she wound up getting invited to both the bachelor party and the couple’s nuptials.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ayan Was a Late Invite to Giudice & Ruelas’ Wedding

During a December 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Giudice how Ayan ended up attending her New Jersey wedding.

“Jennifer invited her out to lunch with us,” Giudice explained. “And then we hit it off and then I was like, ‘oh my God, I’m having a bachelor party for Louie.’ So, she came and we had so much fun. And then I’m like, ‘oh my God, I have to ask her to come to the wedding now. And she came,” Giudice said.

“I love it,” Cohen responded.

Giudice and Ruelas had a few pre-wedding celebrations, including an engagement party and a rehearsal dinner. Their wedding, however, was jam packed with Bravo stars, including Ayan, Dorinda Medley, and RHONJ star Margaret Josephs.

Giudice had her four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, serve as her maids of honor, while Ruelas stood at the altar with his two sons, Nicholas and Louie Jr.

Giudice Feels That the People Who Were Supposed to Be at Her Wedding Were There

All things didn’t go as planned on Giudice and Ruelas’ special day, but the two have remained focused on the positive.

Giudice’s best friend Dina Manzo decided not to attend because she didn’t want to be on camera (the wedding was filmed for an upcoming Bravo special), and Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, decided to skip the wedding because of an argument that has ended their relationship with Giudice — at least for the time being.

“I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming. I’m totally fine with it. You’ll see it play out on TV… The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be. I’m all about that. I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there,” Giudice said on an August 17, 2022, teaser of her “Namaste B$tches” podcast.

Meanwhile, Joe Gorga has also spoken out about his decision to skip his only sister’s wedding.

“Listen. It was so, so hard for me. Here you are, it’s my only sister, my only blood. We don’t have a big family. We don’t have a lot of cousins. We have nothing. We lost our parents. And, to me, it was devastating. It really was. It was one of the hardest days of my life. It was bad,” he said on the August 11, 2022, episode of his wife’s “On Display” podcast.

