‘Real Housewives’ Newcomer Fangirls Over Kim Richards

Kim Richards has found a fan from the newest “Real Housewives” franchise.

In 2015, Richards left the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a full-time cast member after five seasons, but she turned up as a guest in more recent years. The RHOBH veteran last made a cameo on the 10th season of the show in 2020, but she remains a fan favorite of a “Real Housewives of Dubai” newcomer, Chanel Ayan.

On the June 8, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Ayan if she watches “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and she confirmed that she does tune in and is a total fan of the cast.

“I love all of them,” Ayan revealed. “But my favorite is Kim [Richards]. Absolutely, yes, I love Kim.”

Ayan also revealed that since she has joined the RHODubai, several Housewives veterans have welcomed her to the fold. Ayan noted that “Real Housewives of Atlanta“ alum Kandi Burruss reached out to her, which she thought was “the most amazing thing in the world.” She also gushed about “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s” Jen Shah. “We talk all the time together,” Ayan revealed.

Chanel Ayan Posed With an Iconic Item Left Behind by Kim Richards

The moment I knew I made it in this life time when I held that doll. So much love to Kim @KimRichards11 #RHODubai pic.twitter.com/qjBWgET33G — Chanelayan (@chanelayan) June 10, 2022

While in New York City for the WWHL taping, Ayan posed with an iconic item in the Bravo Clubhouse. In a Twitter post, Ayan was pictured posing with the stuffed blue bunny that Richards made famous several years ago during the RHOBH reunion.

“The moment I knew I made it in this life time when I held that doll. So much love to Kim,” Ayan captioned the pic.

Ayan also commented on the Queens of Bravo fan account’s reshare of the photo. “Best moment of my life when I met the doll,” Ayan tweeted.

Fans also commented on Ayan’s fandom over the RHOBH OG.

“When she said Kim was her fav that’s when I knew she’s a FAN FAN of housewives. She gets why we love Kim too,” one commenter wrote of Ayan.

“’I brought the bunny’ is a top tier housewives moment,” another wrote.

“I love when housewives don’t deny that they watch!! love her!“ another agreed.

“She gives me Kim vibes,” added another of Ayan. “She gon take it zero to one hundred real quick. Take notes.”

Kim Richards Famously Brought the Bunny to the RHOBH Reunion

Longtime RHOBH fans recognize the blue bunny, which was gifted to Richards by co-star Lisa Rinna, despite their strained relationship at the time.

In earlier seasons of the Bravo reality show, Rinna repeatedly confronted Richards over her issues with addiction and a 2015 shoplifting arrest, while Richards famously insinuated that she knows a damaging secret about Rinna’s husband, actor Harry Hamlin.

Still, during season 7, Rinna gifted Richards with a stuffed bunny rabbit for her newborn grandson, Hucksley. Richards initially accepted the stuffed animal gift for her daughter Brooke Weiderhorn’s first child, but during the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 7 reunion, she dramatically returned the bunny to Rinna, still in its cellophane wrapping.

“I brought the bunny,” Richards announced to Rinna. “Because I never gave it to my grandson. Because it didn’t feel like it had good energy. Sorry. So I think what I should do is give it to you.”

The former child star suggested Rinna could give the bunny to someone else as Rinna broke down in tears over the gift return.

RHOBH co-star Eileen Davidson questioned why Richards felt the need to return the bunny at the reunion as cameras rolled. “Send it in the mail,” she said.

According to Bravo.com, the stuffed bunny was ultimately housed at the Bravo Clubhouse in the Big Apple, but it did make a trip to a WWHL taping in Los Angeles and even went on tour with Cohen and his pal Anderson Cooper.

