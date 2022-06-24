Former RHOBH Star Reveals Child Is Undergoing Exposure Therapy

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave confided that her seven-year-old son, Cruz Arroyave, has been ​​confronting his fears through exposure therapy. During a June 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge, Teddi shared that she is trying to help her son manage his phobia of elevators.

“It’s a huge problem. So he – we met with his doctor, we were like what do we do because we’re going to a hotel where there is no option, we have to take an elevator. So I’m like buddy, we have to figure it out so now for the next – we’re on day four right now, for seven days we have to go in an elevator, it has to be a different elevator, so that’s what we’re doing, and so far, so good. That’s been good,” stated the Bravo alum.

The 40-year-old explained that she decided to get Cruz professional help after he “tried to run into oncoming traffic” because she wanted him to go on an elevator to go to the eye doctor. She also revealed that Cruz began fearing elevators after watching an episode of “Power Rangers.”

Judge shared that she had a similar experience with her daughter, Sophia Barney.

“I feel your pain. Sophia was afraid of escalators until well over 5, 6, 7 years old. She would not go on an escalator. I would literally have to hold her, it literally got to the point where it was like, babe, I can’t hold you, you’re too big and you should get over this,” said the former “RHOC” star.

Teddi Mellencamp Shared Information About Her Son’s Exposure Therapy

On June 22, Teddi took to Instagram to give information about her son’s ​​immersion therapy to her social media followers. The photo showed the “RHOBH” alum smiling brightly as she posed with her son.

“Let’s talk about phobias. Cruz until this week hasn’t gone into an elevator since he saw a power ranger get stuck in one at age 5. I go into a cold sweat every time I have to be driven into a parking garage. We are on day 4 of 7 for Cruz exposure therapy and he is crushing it. Everyday a new elevator and he earns rewards – we need suggestions for glass ones. Watching how proud he is fills me up. We will deal with my driving anxiety and fear of parking garages another time. One step at a time,” read a portion of the post.

Teddi Mellencamp Shared a Video of Her Son

On June 20, 2022, Teddi shared a video of Cruz teasing her for how she poses in photos.

“This is your stance,” said the seven-year-old as he smirked while placing a hand on his hip and leaning back, causing his mother to laugh. When Teddi asked him if she “made that face,” Cruz responded, “yes.”

The former “RHOBH” star also included a picture of her striking a similar pose as she stood in front of a mirror.

“Is he right? Ps. I will never give up teapot pose. 🫖 #mylaugh 😬,” wrote Teddi in the post’s caption.

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother