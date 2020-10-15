Caroline Manzo Reveals Son’s New Girlfriend

Recently, former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo revealed that her youngest son, Christopher Manzo, has a new girlfriend.

Caroline Manzo revealed the news on her Instagram page on October 13. She re-posted a photo of Manzo and his girlfriend, Cassandra Cortez, that Cortez had originally posted to her page. The caption read, “Time flies when you’re having fun!” Christopher Manzo is 31.

According to Bravo, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live this summer, Manzo teased her son’s new relationship. “The Manzo family is alive and well and happy,” Manzo said during the episode. “We’re growing and expanding. My boys both have found a special someone.”

Christopher Manzo is not the only member of the family with a significant other, either. According to Bravo, Albie Manzo has been dating his girlfriend, who is named Chelsea DeMonaco, since 2019. Manzo’s daughter, Lauren Manzo, has been married to her husband, Vito Scalia, since 2015.

Christopher Manzo Appears to Have Moved in With His New Girlfriend

In late September, Manzo’s new girlfriend, Cassandra Cortez, posted a photo of the two of them on her Instagram with the caption, “Loving our new home.” They posed happily in what appeared to be their new kitchen, as it seems like they are now living together, according to Cortezs’ Instagram post.

Many former Real Housewives of New Jersey stars seem quite happy for the couple. When Cortez posted the photo of the two of them in what appeared to be their new home, Jacqueline Laurita’s daughter, Ashlee Malleo, commented “Congratulations!!!” Kathy Wakile also commented on Caroline Manzo’s repost of the happy couple together, writing, “Adorable together.”

The Manzo Brothers Recently Started a New Business Venture

According to Page Six, the Manzo brothers recently started a new business venture in New Jersey. The two will be joining with the Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel in Asbury Park, New Jersey, to help give it a makeover. According to Page Six, they will be helping renovate much of the hotel, including their catering hall and poolside bar. The boys have grown up around hotels and entertainment venues, as their father is the owner of The Brownstone, which is a popular events hall in New Jersey.

“We’re honored to be a part of revitalizing one of the Jersey Shore’s longest-standing and iconic hotels,” Albie Manzo told Page Six in July. “We’ve been given creative license to transform The Berkeley’s venues into something truly unique, combining our love for hospitality and our years at the Brownstone. We’re excited to share our vision with travelers headed to the Shore this summer and beyond.”

Albie Manzo also took to his Instagram page on July 12 to announce their new project. In the caption, Manzo wrote, “For those that don’t know, we are very excited to announce we have partnered with @berkeleyhotelnj to transform the catering and restaurant spaces of their hotel, one of the most iconic spaces along the Jersey Shore. & for those of you that already knew, we appreciate the support more than you will ever understand. We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. You’re going to love it here, pack ya bags.”

