Chrissy Teigen Gives Answer on Joining ‘The Real Housewives’

Could Chrissy Teigen be the next “Real Housewives” star? Looks like the answer is no.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the star admitted that although she’s a fan, she doesn’t think that she would be a good fit on any of the franchises. She explained that having “big, brutal conflict” is not for her.

“I grew up on court shows,” Teigen explained to the outlet on June 15. “Honestly, my mom was always the one who had every court show on all the time and I just remember thinking that they were, like, so mean and so scary. A lot of people think that I, like, love conflict or I’d be so good on, like, Real Housewives or something… I’m always like, ‘No, no.'”

Teigen also added that she prefers to watch “The Real Housewives” franchises. “Any one of them would scare the crap out of me,” Teigen said about the stars. “Because they could really go in.”

Teigen Has Shared Her ‘Real Housewives’ Opinions in the Past

Even though Teigen might not want to star in “The Real Housewives,” she hasn’t been shy about sharing her opinions on the various shows in the past. During a November 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” she weighed in on Erika Girardi’s ongoing legal issues involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, after Andy Cohen asked her if she believed the star’s story that season.

“I believe there’s definitely a way to totally separate yourself from what he was up to,” Teigen said about Girardi during the show. “He was probably doing long hours at the office, I imagine, and I don’t know. I just don’t live her life and wouldn’t have any idea. But she was getting all this glam done and doing shows and stuff, and she seemed really busy with that stuff, I don’t know if she knew.”

And, in January 2021, Teigen also had a lot to say about “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“Man I’m home catching up on OC housewives and it’s so uncomfortable mean to me now,” Teigen wrote on Twitter at the time. “You’d think mean would be at least juicy and entertaining (it has been before) but now I’m like…grossed out and uncomfortable at the s*** they say to each other.”

Kyle Richards Once Said That She Wanted Teigen to Replace Lisa Vanderpump on ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

During a June 2019 interview with Us Weekly, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards admitted that she wouldn’t be too upset if Teigen came to replace Lisa Vanderpump on the franchise.

“We’ve fantasized and talked about things,” Richards told the outlet at the time after she was asked who should replace LVP. “People always ask. I would say Chrissy Teigen, but I know she won’t do it, so I gotta think of somebody else now, because I know she’s never going to do it.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

