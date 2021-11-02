Chrissy Teigen Weighs in on Erika Girardi Legal Scandal

It looks like “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi has caught the attention of Chrissy Teigen.

During a Nov. 1 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Teigen weighed in on Girardi’s ongoing legal scandal involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. Currently, Girardi’s ex is being accused of embezzling settlement money from his clients.

“I believe there’s definitely a way to totally separate yourself from what he was up to,” Teigen said about Girardi during the show, after Andy Cohen asked her if she believed Girardi’s story this season. “He was probably doing long hours at the office, I imagine, and I don’t know. I just don’t live her life and wouldn’t have any idea. But she was getting all this glam done and doing shows and stuff, and she seemed really busy with that stuff, I don’t know if she knew.”





Chrissy Teigen on Erika Girardi: “I Don’t Know if She Knew” | WWHL Chrissy Teigen says she likes Scheana Shay’s beau Brock Davies and tells Andy Cohen what she thinks about Erika Girardi. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live/videos Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch What Happens: Live' is Bravo's late-night, interactive talk show that features guests… 2021-11-02T02:18:19Z

Viewers can catch the final part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 11 reunion on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

This Is Not the First Time That Teigen Has Weighed in on ‘Real Housewives’ Drama

Man I’m home catching up on OC housewives and it’s so uncomfortable mean to me now. You’d think mean would be at least juicy and entertaining (it has been before) but now I’m like…grossed out and uncomfortable at the shit they say to each other — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 4, 2021

As an avid “Real Housewives” fan, this isn’t the first time that Teigen has gotten involved in the show’s drama. In January 2021, the star tweeted about season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” which was airing in real-time, calling the cast “mean” and more.

“Man I’m home catching up on OC housewives and it’s so uncomfortable mean to me now,” Teigen wrote on Twitter at the time. “You’d think mean would be at least juicy and entertaining (it has been before) but now I’m like…grossed out and uncomfortable at the shit they say to each other.”

Teigen’s appearance this month on “Watch What Happens Live” was not her first time, either. Teigen has appeared many times in years prior on the late-night talkshow.

Other Celebrities Have Also Defended Girardi

Teigen isn’t the only star who has spoken positively about Girardi recently. In September 2021, Meghan McCain took to Instagram to express her support for Girardi, posting a picture of herself alongside the star in New York City.

“Team Erika @theprettymess,” McCain wrote in the caption at the time. “We love you. If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t bother commenting. No one is interested.”

Actor Michael Rappaport has also been outspoken in his support for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

“She has handled herself with as much class and dignity and grace as you can under scrutiny, probably the most scrutiny that any Housewife has ever been under,” Rapaport said during a July 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” “All you fans, fake fans, that have turned your back on this woman who has given you so much for so many years, and you know nothing. She is innocent until proven guilty, how dare you, shame on you.”

Rapaport continued at the time, “Free Britney, but free Erika Jayne.”

