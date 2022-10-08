Reality Star Comes to Kathy Hilton’s Defense

Even though Christine Chiu is not a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” it doesn’t mean she can’t stand up for her friend, Kathy Hilton.

While speaking to E! News on Oct. 5, the “Bling Empire” star defended Hilton among all the drama happening on this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” In the past few episodes leading up to the finale, Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of having a meltdown while they were on a cast trip in Aspen and gossiping about her fellow cast members, including her own sister, Kyle Richards.

“She is the queen,” Chiu said about Hilton on RHOBH. “I think it was a silly move, and on top of that, Kathy and Kyle are siblings. Don’t try to jump into family dynamics. I just think that was a wrong move and a petty move.”

Chiu continued, “It obviously makes me really uncomfortable to see a good friend of mine and someone who I really respect be treated or edited in a certain way. So, I tried to watch this season in bits. Otherwise, I would get really upset and start yelling at the TV.”

Viewers can catch part one of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 finale on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Kyle Richards Once Said That It Was Difficult to Film RHOBH Alongside Her Sisters

During an appearance on the Australian Channel Seven’s “The Morning Show” in July 2022, Kyle Richards admitted that filming “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alongside her sisters has been hard for her. Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton, joined the franchise during season 11 as a “friend of,” and her other sister, Kim Richards, was a member of the cast during seasons 1 through 5. However, whenever her sisters have been on the show alongside Richards, disagreements have broken out.

“When my sister Kim was on, it was great, and then it was awful,” Richards explained, as noted by The Daily Mail at the time. “It was one of the worst times on the show for me ever. With Kathy, I was like, ‘It’s gonna be great, we’re gonna have fun.’ And we really did last season. And of course, something happened this season but we are sisters. We’re blood. So, we’ll always come back together again at the end of the day.”

Kim Richards Was Asked to Come Back to ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Recently

During a July 2022 interview with E! News, Kim Richards revealed that Andy Cohen had called her earlier this year to discuss a potential return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but it didn’t seem like Richards was too keen on the idea.

“Having Andy call me was big,” Richards told the outlet. “I know it was big for him to make the call, so I didn’t want to say ‘no,’ because it wasn’t ‘no,’ it just it wasn’t the time for me.”

Richards added, “I came into this very respected in my business, and of course I made mistakes, but I didn’t feel respected by the people that I was working with any longer and then that wasn’t okay for me. I’ve worked hard to love and respect myself today, so if I go back, I just have to feel that respect again.”

