New Real Housewife Makes Claims Against Terry Dubrow

“It started circling around through the group, and Heather found out because Shannon was telling everyone but her,” the insider told the outlet. “Cue the fight between Heather and Shannon.”

Due to this feud, James was “demoted” from regular housewife to friend-of, according to OK! Magazine.

“For them to have a Housewife accusing Terry of such a nefarious, scandalous thing could affect their other show that makes them money,” the insider told Radar Online.

The “other show” being referenced is E!’s “Botched” which stars Terry. Both “Botched” and “Real Housewives of Orange County” are produced by Evolution Media. Terry’s show features him fixing other plastic surgeons’ mistakes.

OK! Magazine revealed that James filmed with the ladies originally as a full-time cast member but did not end that way.

Beador’s Involvement With James’ Claim Adds Fuel to Feud With Dubrow

The long-standing feud between Beador and Heather seems to be going strong with recent reports of Beador spreading the claims of Terry’s botched breast augmentation.

Despite these claims, Beador says her beef with Heather has been put to bed.

“Heather and I started off in my first season, which is Season 9, kind of on a rocky footing,” Shannon told The Daily Dish on October 12. “But as the years went by, four years, we ended things on a good note.”

RHOC executive producer Chris Cullen recalled the initial hesitation Heather had when Beador joined the cast in Dave Quinn’s tell-all book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé.”

“Shannon lived in a gated community, Shannon had a big house, and all of a sudden, it was an even playing field,” Cullen said in the book, according to Page Six. “I don’t think Heather liked that. Heather’s insecurities got the best of her and she did not want to make Shannon welcome on that show and was going to make it as difficult as possible.”

Heather denied those claims and says she “wasn’t jealous at all,” the outlet said.

‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Cast Includes New Wives Noella Bergener & Dr. Jennifer Armstrong