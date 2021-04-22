Real Housewife Makes Cheating Claims Against Kanye West

In a new interview, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Claudia Jordan claimed that Kanye West tried to cheat on Kim Kardashian with her.

While appearing on The Domenick Nati Show on April 20, Jordan explained that she met West while out at a club a few years ago, and he allegedly tried to make a move on her…even though he was romantically involved with Kardashian at the time.

“He tried years ago. Me and Nikki Chu were in the club. They shut the door… ,” Jordan said. “I met him before and, you know what, I hung out with Kim as well. And [because of] Girl Code, I couldn’t do it. Let’s say that.”

Claudia Jordan Talks About Meeting Kanye, "Girl Code. I Couldn't Do It"

Jordan was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” during season seven, and appeared as a guest during season eight. During her time on the show, the former star famously fought with NeNe Leakes.

Kardashian Recently Filed for Divorce From West

In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from West after almost seven years of marriage. Before Kardashian filed, multiple outlets reported that the couple was having trouble. However, now that they are no longer together, it seems that things are actually going a bit more smoothly for the family.

“Kim and Kanye are getting along,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “They have both stayed true to their commitment to make the best situation for the kids.”

The source continued, “Kim is very happy that they have managed to keep things calm. She thinks Kanye is a good dad. She wants him to be able to spend as much time with the kids as he wants.”

The source also added that Kardashian is doing well amidst all of the divorce drama. “For every week that goes by since she filed for divorce, Kim seems happier,” the source told PEOPLE. “She knows that filing for divorce was the right decision. The kids are doing as good as she could hope.”

Kardashian and West have four children together: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

Jordan Has Also Made Claims About Donald Trump

According to Jordan, West isn’t the first famous person who has tried to hook up with her. In November 2020, during an appearance on the Political Junkeez podcast, Jordan claimed that former President Donald Trump wanted to sleep with her while she was a contestant on “Celebrity Apprentice.”

“He was nice to me because he wanted to f***. Let’s call a spade a spade,” Jordan said on the podcast, according to Page Six.

While appearing on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef in October 2020, Jordan also alleged that Trump tried to get her to accompany him on his private plane during her time on “Celebrity Apprentice.” Jordan explained, “The security guard, Keith, one of them came to me, and was like, ‘Mr. Trump wants you to ride back with him on the private plane.’ And I was like, ‘I’m going to stay an extra day so I can swim with the dolphins.’ Because I don’t want to be on a plane, just one-on-one with him, his wife wasn’t there. Like I’m not doing that.”

Jordan competed on “Celebrity Apprentice” during season two, and came back again in 2013 for a spot on “Celebrity Apprentice All-Stars”

