This Real Housewives Alum Just Called Out Meghan Markle Big Time

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Claudia Jordan is calling out the former Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, over comments Meghan made on her podcast, “Archetypes.”

Both women were previously models on the game show, “Deal or No Deal.” On her Spotify podcast, Meghan said that she felt “reduced to a bimbo” on the show and didn’t like that she was valued for her physical appearance over her intellect.

That provoked a sharp response from Jordan, who insists the show offered valuable opportunities for its spokesmodels. According to The New York Post, the women were on the game show at the same time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jordan Insisted That the Game Show ‘Never Treated Us Like Bimbos’

In a lengthy Instagram story, Jordan pushed back at Meghan’s comments. She wrote:

For clarity – yes getting a modeling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect, but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on, who they knew would engage with the contestants,’ she wrote in a post on her Instagram. And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show.

According to Jordan, being on the game show was the “kind of opportunity” that “is what you make it.”

“If you just show up and don’t engage – then you’ll just get your check and not get much out of it,” she wrote. “But if you show up and seize your moments, there’s no limits to what you can do with the opportunity.”

Jordan Called the Game Show ‘a Step on the Ladder’

According to Jordan, the game show was a “step on the ladder.”

“It was a step on the ladder I’ve been ascending on for 25 years that paid all my bills, put me in front of 13 million people a night, and led to me getting on Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Apprentice All Stars, a breast cancer awareness campaign, guest hosting Extra, getting into People magazine’s 100 Most Beautiful issue, and so much more,” she wrote.

“It also led to me co-hosting the 2009 Miss Universe pageant with @BillyBush in front of half a billion people. Not to shabby for a ‘bimbo,'” she wrote.

Jordan insisted that she was not attacking Meghan but was rather defending the game show.

“Lord knows I’ve been defending this woman in the media for years,” she wrote. “And I still will, but I just didn’t want any misunderstanding about the climate and environment on the Deal or no Deal set. And I’m especially protective of Howie Mandel, who was nothing but kind and respectful to all 26 of us.” Mandel hosted the show.

According to Daily Mail, Meghan was on the game show for 34 episodes from 2006 through 2007. She complained in the podcast about getting spray tan vouchers before shows and having a padded bra in a conversation on her podcast with socialite Paris Hilton.

“I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage,” Meghan said in the podcast. “I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time, being reduced to this specific archetype.”

READ NEXT: What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s brother David?