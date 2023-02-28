RHOBH Star Poses With Lookalike Bestie at Season 13 Filming Event

Dorit Kemsley stepped out with her lookalike bestie—and fans think the woman may be a new cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In a series of photos posted to her Instagram page on February 26, 2023, Kemsley posed with her close friend Claudine Keane. The two women were both glammed up and wearing all-black outfits and similar hairstyles as they posed with near-identical expressions while staring at the camera.

“Nothing like a night out with your bestie,” Kemsley captioned the snaps.

Many commenters couldn’t get over the resemblance between Kemsley and Keane, including RHOBH co-stars Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais, who both wrote “Twins” in the comment section.

“Which one is Dorit?“ another follower asked. “The fact I thought there was 2 dorits,” another agreed.

“She looks more like you than….you!” another fan told Kemsley. “I thought you were standing next to a cardboard cutout,” came another comment to the RHOBH star.

Dorit Kemsley’s Best Friend Attended a Filming Event for RHOBH

Kemsley shared other photos that teased Keane filmed with her for season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The Beverly Beach founder shared multiple photos from co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff’s 40th birthday party, including several of her and Keane posing together at the celebration. In the caption, she thanked her pal for “stepping in as my date for the night!” Kemsley also use the #rhobh hashtag.

According to Dublin Live, the birthday party was filmed for the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show.

Kemsley’s post sparked a big reaction from fans speculating that Keane will join RHOBH as a “friend” for season 13.

“New cast mate?” one fan asked in the comments. “New housewife alert!” another chimed in.

Keane also shared a video of her and Kemsley ahead of the event, which sparked comments such as, “Are you going be on housewifes?” and “The next one to hold a diamond.”

Bravo has not yet confirmed the cast for the 13th season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Claudine Keane Previously Talked About Joining RHOBH With Dorit Kemsley

Claudine Keane and her husband, former LA Galaxy player Robbie Keane, are longtime close friends with Dorit and her husband, P.K. Kemsley. In 2016, Robbie even appeared in a party scene in an RHOBH episode, per The Independent.

Although she hails from Dublin, Ireland, it’s no surprise that Keane has been asked about joining RHOBH in the past. She previously told Goss.ie that she’s “not sure” about doing reality TV. “It works for some people well and I think you have to have the right mindset for it,” she said. “I’m not sure if I would, but I admire people for making a success out of it.”

She also noted that Kemsley brings “some good fashion looks” to the Bravo reality show.

In a 2021 Instagram post, Keane referred to Kemsley as a “sister” to her when she first moved from Ireland to Los Angeles for her husband’s sports career.

“When I was living in LA and my family were in Ireland you took the role of a sister,” she wrote of the RHOBH star. “I never felt alone, you were always there for me especially during my pregnancy, you even did my food shops. You took me under your wing and boy did we laugh so many fun memories – that’s what friends are for not just the fun times but the whole time.”

