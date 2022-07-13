RHOC Alum Claims Co-Stars Sent ‘Racist Text Messages’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke was not asked back to return to the Bravo series after its fifteenth season, which premiered in 2020. The former reality television star shared she was passionate about the Black Lives Matter movement during “RHOC” season 15. In a June 2022 interview with the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, Windham-Burke claimed that her former co-stars took issue with her interest in protesting. She also alleged that her castmates sent racist messages and memes.

“I remember when I did A Movement, Not a Moment, asking production not to tell my cast members because they’re going to come after me with a bullseye and they did. A lot of things they said were lies. I have text messages from them, racist text messages from them that I never put out there,” said the mother of seven.

She then claimed that one of her co-stars “sent a photo of Corona Del Mar all boarded up” to the group chat “with everyone from the cast.” Windham-Burke stated that she misunderstood the message and believed her castmate wanted to protest in Newport Beach.

“I was like ‘oh you were there? Awesome, I’m coming too, we should all go together’ because I thought how great would that be for all the Housewives to show up in solidarity, you know, for Black Lives Matter,” explained the 44-year-old.

She claimed that she soon received cruel messages from the unnamed “RHOC” star.

“That was not her point. It became racist memes, ‘you’re a bad mom, you’re a terrorist,’ now this was the group chat with the other women that I’m filming with is becoming,” said the former Bravo star.

Windham-Burke stated that she contacted the showrunner of “RHOC” to share that she did not want to film with her castmates. She also revealed that this incident led her to meet her former friend Noella Bergener, who joined the “RHOC” cast during season 16. The former model will not return for the show’s upcoming seventeenth season.

“That was probably one of the reasons I was fired. ‘I can not film with these people. I can not stand them, they are racist, I can not do this.’ And he said ‘call Noella.’ She had been in casting the year before and she hadn’t got casted and he said ‘call her, I think you guys are going to get along.’ And that’s how I met Noella because she was a like-minded social warrior justice person,” recalled Windham-Burke.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Discussed Noella Bergener

While speaking to Us Weekly in June 2022, Windham-Burke briefly spoke about Bergener joining “RHOC.”

“I love Noella. We were very, very close. And this was a dream of hers for like eight, nine years so I was happy that her dream came true. I know she had a very hard year. I know she was struggling with a lot of things that were unexpected, I wish she had gotten more grace. I wish the viewers had gotten to see the side of her that I got to see,” stated Windham-Burke.

She then shared that she was “not going to categorize” their relationship.

“She blocked me on Instagram, we haven’t had much contact but like our kids go to the same school, it’s a small town. I’m still friends with her ex-husband, [James Bergener] which is probably hard on her, I can imagine that could be a deal breaker, I know. I have hope that she will be in my life again one day,” said the former “RHOC” star.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Shared That She Does Not Want to Return to ‘RHOC’

During the Us Weekly interview, Windham-Burke shared that she is not interested in returning to “RHOC.”

“Now that I have time away to process it all, it wasn’t a good fit for me, I wasn’t made to be a Housewife. I’m an advocate. I love speaking up about LGBTQ stuff, I love advocating for women’s rights to our bodies,” said the 44-year-old.

