Comedian Says RHONY Star Is the ‘Rudest Person on the Earth’

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel was dubbed the “rudest person on the Earth” by comedian Jessica Kirson, who worked with Frankel on her syndicated daytime talk show, “Bethenny.”

The comedian originally made the comments to Deadair Dennis Maler on the “So What Do You Really Do?” podcast in 2021, but they resurfaced via Reddit on May 2 and Instagram on April 28.

“I did warm up for her show for months and she didn’t say hi to me once. She literally talked to me like I was a piece of s***,” Kirson told Dennis Maler. “This is the rudest person on Earth.”

Krison, 53, said she quit the gig while she was in the middle of a performance.

“She was never like, hello, I’m Bethenny. Or, hi, thank you so much. You’re doing a great job. Or, hi, what’s your name? I had had enough of it,” the comedian explained to Dennis. “I took the microphone and put it down on the side of the stage and literally left. I was like, I’m done. It was hilarious.”

Dennis Maler applauded Kirson. “That’s bold to have that self-confidence to be able to say I don’t need to be treated this way,” he said. “I’m going to walk off.”

“Oh, that’s how I am. I rather do comedy on the street with a bucket than be treated like that,” Kirson answered. “I mean, I have pride.”

The feud started in March 2021, when Kirson said Frankel was a “total b***” during her “failed morning talk show.” “For months you never said hello and you ordered me around like a dog,” she tweeted. “One day I walked off set because I had enough of your s***. Have a great day!”

Frankel’s talk show was canceled in 2014 after one season.

Fans Were Abuzz Over the Resurfaced Clip

Some people online didn’t realize the clip was from nearly two years ago and expected Frankel to issue a response via social media.

Others weren’t surprised that the comedian had an unsavory experience with the RHONY star. The most popular comment says, “5-part Tik Tok response in 5, 4, 3……….”

A majority of people compared Frankel to her former co-star, Ramona Singer, who has also been accused of being “blatantly disrespectful” by “RHUGT” star Kenya Moore. “Her and Ramona really are twin flames,” one penned.

“Bethenny? Rude? I can’t imagine why anyone would say that,” they wrote. “TBH I always felt like her buddy-buddy displays with her drivers and other help was performative.”

Why Did Frankel Quit ‘Real Housewives?

Frankel, 52, is one of the original stars of “RHONY.” She appeared on the series for eight seasons, announcing her departure in August 2019.

Money wasn’t the reason the Skinnygirl Cocktails mogul left the franchise.

“Everyone thinks I left because of money,” Frankel told Variety in February 2020. “I wasn’t leaving because of money, I was staying because of money.”

The businesswoman said she was making an “astronomical” amount of money, but she wanted to pivot.

“I just thought to myself, a bartender, a high-class prostitute who’s making a lot of money, you gotta sometimes make a move, and just say, ‘Let me just do what feels right to me,'” she said.

It felt right for Frankel to leave when she did. She joked she’s had a harder time deciding on what “pasta dish to order.”

“I just was looking for a reason. And I just was ready to do it,” she told Variety. “I didn’t want to be there anymore. I didn’t want to be there anymore. I mean, honestly — I just didn’t.”

Bravo confirmed on May 1 that “RHONY” will return for season 14 on July 16, following the finale of season 13 in 2021. The all-new cast is comprised of Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield and Jenna Lyons.

“RHONY: Legacy” will be filmed as a “Girls Trip”-style show, sources told Page Six. Original members like Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer and Jill Zarin have been offered spots on the series, but nothing is confirmed as of yet.