‘Coming 2 America’ Cast Quotes & Ending

Coming 2 America, the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 film Coming to America, has finally been released. Most of the original cast is back for the adventure, with the exception of Madge Sinclair, who played the Queen. The NY Times reported that Sinclair died on December 20, 1995, after battling leukemia for 13 years.

Returning cast members from the original movie include Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, Louie Anderson, Paul Bates, and Garcelle Beauvais. Several new cast members who some may recognize include Leslie Jones, Morgan Freeman, Trevor Noah, Colin Jost, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, and Teyana Taylor, as reported by ABC News Radio.

In the original film, Prince Akeem Joffer rejected an arranged marriage so that he could explore his options in America. There, he got his hands dirty and found love, a woman who became his wife at the end of the movie. The plot to the sequel, according to IMDb, reads, “The African monarch Akeem learns he has a long-lost son in the United States and must return to America to meet this unexpected heir and build a relationship with his son.”

“Coming 2 America” Quotes

“They’ve got egg mcmuffins. They’ve got egg mcstuffins.” – Cleo McDowell

“To call you a sh*t stain brought him much joy.” – Prince Akeem

“We are undercover Africans.” – Semi

“You can’t even squeeze a tit nowadays. It’ll get you fired.” – Saul, the Barbershop customer

“This is your bastard brother from America.” – King Akeem

“Only when you can retrieve the whiskers from a resting lion are you ready to become Prince.” – King Akeem

“You cholesterol dumpster fire!” – Semi

“What kind of kingdom is this? How is there no lunchables or no lunch snacks up here or nothin’?” – Uncle Reem

Additional Celebrity Cameos

In addition to several big actors, there were music artists who popped up in Coming 2 America. Both the girl group En Vogue and Salt N Pepa appeared in the movie, performing for the royal family. Their performance was followed up by that of Gladys Knight.

Samuel L. Jackson, who appeared as a robber in the first movie, did not appear in the sequel.

