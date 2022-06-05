Fans Slam New RHOBH Star Diana Jenkins’ Behavior

Diana Jenkins began starring in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during its twelfth season. In season 12, episode 2, the reality television personality shared that she was raised in Sarajevo, Bosnia, and became a refugee at the age of 19. She also noted that she wed her ex-husband, Roger Jenkins, who she described as “one of the top investment bankers in the world.” In season 12, episode 3, Jenkins admitted that she was unfamiliar with outlet malls during a conversation with her castmate Crystal Kung Minkoff. In addition, the 49-year-old criticized Sutton Stracke’s behavior at Harry Hamlin’s 70th birthday party and during the cast’s trip to La Quinta.

On May 27, a Reddit user shared that they were unhappy with Jenkins on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“I’m not feeling Diana right now she’s coming across to me as too self righteous… Diana is a perfect example of new money and I’m kinda disappointed because you would think for someone that had such humble beginnings in life would be more down to earth, like this weird hard on she has for Sutton is weird considering she someone that donated to the charity your on board of. I think it was turn off to me when she said she never goes to an outlet store,designer’s send her stuff and she shops like that…which I feel like it’s a load of BS in my opinion she playing up the bougieness a little to much,” read a portion of the post.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Thoughts About the New ‘RHOBH’ Star

Quite a few Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on Jenkins.

“It was ignorant of her to trash Sutton when she said herself that she doesn’t know her well. What a stupid thing to do lol,” wrote a commenter.

“She’s giving kardashians ie. Charmless and affected aloofness wrapped up in a cocoon wealth. Similarly, I’m not confident in her ability to turn out any interesting moments,” added another.

“I agree with you 100%. Like okay we get it you’re rich now , but stop with the stupid comments !” shared a different person.

“I’m not really feeling her either. She does come off as really full of herself and it’s not even in an entertaining way. Plus, she’s acting like she’s too high class for a good old fashioned dinner table call out?? Girl, do you even know which show you’re on??” commented a Reddit user.

“She strikes me as totally fake. I don’t know why they added her to the cast. The other recent additions are so much fresher: Garcelle, Sutton and Crystal. They should add someone young and modern,” stated a Bravo fan.

“Her whole personality so far is being rich and it’s just really distasteful to me. I know Bravo thinks this is what we want but give me personality over obscene wealth any day of the week,” chimed in a sixth “RHOBH” viewer.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Spoke About Diana Jenkins

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s Housewife Nightcap in May 2022, Minkoff shared that she has been familiar with Jenkins for a few years. She also revealed that she believes her new “RHOBH” cast member has what it takes to make a good Bravo star.

“I’ve known Diana for five or six years and I knew she would be an incredible addition because she just doesn’t hold back, she feels how she feels and she doesn’t allow space to change and I find that to be a great quality for someone who is doing this show,” shared Minkoff.

