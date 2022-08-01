Fans Criticize Video Featuring ‘RHUGT’ Season 3 Cast

The upcoming third season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” will star Bravo personalities Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Gizelle Bryant, Alexia Echevarria, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Porsha Williams, Leah McSweeney, and Marysol Patton. The Peacock series was filmed in Thailand.

On July 25, a Reddit user shared a video that featured the “RHUGT” season 3 cast, with the exception of McSweeney. The clip showed the “RHUGT” stars on a walkway over water. Most of the women performed a brief dance move before going out of frame. The video was paired with the song “Vegas” by Doja Cat.

“The cast of RHUGT3 making a TikTok (minus Leah)!” read the caption of the Reddit post.

Several Reddit users criticized aspects of the video in the post’s comments section.

“Marysol is so awkward,” wrote a commenter.

“Gizelle awkwardly waiting for Marysol lmaaaoo,” shared a Bravo fan.

“Heather giving us nothing,” commented another.

“It’s not giving,” added a different person.

“No t no shade but the background looks more interesting,” asserted a social media user.

“This might be the most boring TikTok I’ve ever seen. Hoping the girls give us more than nothing lol,” stated a Bravo viewer.

“This looks awful,” chimed in a seventh person.

Leah McSweeney Spoke About ‘RHONY’ Season 13 in May 2022

“RHUGT” season 3 star McSweeney appeared in “Real Housewives of New York City” seasons 12 and 13. During a May 2022 interview with In The Know, the fashion designer noted that “RHONY” fans were less receptive to her during her second season on the show. She claimed that she received criticism for “everything.”

“I’m literally the same person. Same person. Just a different set of circumstances. If I was fun, light-hearted crazy, drunk Leah, or not drunk or whatever, on my second season, people would be like that was inappropriate for you to be having fun during that time. If I wasn’t having fun or whatever people said then it’s like I’m not being fun enough. I’m not here to please people,” stated the mother of one.

Leah McSweeney Discussed Coming Back on ‘RHONY’

While speaking to In The Know, McSweeney noted that there will be two upcoming “RHONY” series. She shared that she did not believe she will return to the franchise.

“I think I’m not coming back. It’s just the better way to think about it. I mean look I have to see if they offer me to go back, I have to see who’s on it and who would show it and whatever, and you know, I can’t think like, and you know, the what if – the what if, I would be like bummed because that second — that season was just like not fun. You know what I mean?” stated the “RHONY” star.

She noted that she does “feel closure” about the show, even though “RHONY” season 13 did not have a reunion special.

“I totally feel closure. Obviously, some of the women I talk to, some of the women I don’t talk to. Some of them, I read what they say about me in the press and that gives me closure,” shared the reality television personality.

