Fans React to Cryptic Lisa Rinna Instagram Story

Lisa Rinna was flamed for posting a cryptic post that fans think is aimed at “Real Housewives of Beverly hills” star Kathy Hilton.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Rinna Goes After an Unidentified Person on Instagram Story: ‘I See You, I Know Who You Really Are No Amount of Money Can Hide That’

Rinna promised to not post about Real Housewives stuff on her Instagram, but another post that fans think is pointed at Kathy Hilton has been shared.

On October 2, 2022, Rinna shared an Instagram Story with a long caption that said, “I see you, I know who you really are no amount of money can hide that. Your belief system is NOT my belief system. You have spent a lot of time money and effort trying to silence me, male the Bad guy but guess what honey, I’m like a cockroach and you can never get rid of me. I’m always gonna talk about it. The truth always comes out. Always.”

Despite no person being named, it seemed like the fans assumed it was about Hilton, who she is currently feuding with on RHOBH season 12.

Someone said, “Thankful accounts are calling her out. She’s so angry about destroying people. Not a good look. We as the fans are tired of this.”

“Wonder when Kyle will have had enough of her good friend terrorizing her sister,” a fan asked.

“This is pitiful, she says she is on vacation but she has done nothing but post about this nonstop. It must be difficult being this troubled,” another person pointed out.

“Can you imagine being in Europe and being on Instagram posting this sort of stuff?” a fan asked. “At her age doing this? She used to bug the crap out of me with her fake BS but now I pity her more & more. To be that emotionally stunted at 60. How dreadful for her family that their matriarch has the social grace of a 12 year old girl.”

“Also yes- why doesnt she just say all of what kathy said instead of hinting,” someone commented.

“She seems unhinged, I’m tired of seeing her nastiness,” another fan wrote.

“What happened to her (broken) promise of never speaking about RHOBH anymore?” someone asked.

Rinna Called out Hilton on the Show After Aspen Trip: ‘You’re Not Going to Get Away With It With Me’

Rinna and Hilton hashed out their issues on episode 20 of season 12 with Kyle Richards as the middle man.

“I’m sorry, Kathy. You’re not going to get away with it with me. You’re not going to get away with it,” Rinna said on the show. “You can have your tears, you can do what you’re going to do. But you did what you did and you’re not going to just gaslight and manipulate me right now.”

Hilton came back with an apology, “I’m not proud of it, OK? And I said things I don’t mean. That’s all I can say. Lisa, I apologize to you. I appreciate our conversation.”

Rinna has alleged that Hilton spoke about taking down the network, and had a “psychotic break.”

Rinna also said that Hilton said Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke are “pieces of s***” who should be “f****** fired” from the show and threatened Richards while they were on a cast trip to Aspen.

