Crystal Kung & Husband Rob Minkoff’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts

Crystal Kung Minkoff is the newest cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and she has quite the impressive background. Kung is a 76th generational descendant of Confucius, but she was born and raised in California to first-generation Chinese immigrant parents, per her Bravo bio.

Kung met her now husband Rob Minkoff in 2003 and later got married in 2007. Minkoff is most known for directing “The Lion King” in addition to many other major feature films. The two share two kids together, Max and Zoe.

Crystal Kung Minkoff and Rob Minkoff have an estimated net worth of $16 million, according to multiple sources like Net Worth Post and The List. So, how did the Minkoffs make their money? Here’s what you need to know about the Minkoffs’ net worth:

1. Rob Minkoff Is a Successful Director & Producer

Kung isn’t the only one familiar with a camera or two. Minkoff has been in the movie and entertainment world for decades. He directed “The Lion King” in 1994, which grossed $968 million in 1994 (that converts to about $1.676 billion in 2019 money), per CNet.

From there, he directed “Stuart Little” and “Stuart Little 2.” He also directed and executive produced the 2003 Eddie Murphy movie “The Haunted Mansion,” and he directed the 2014 film “The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show.” Minkoff is still in the business, as he recently has been working on the “Blazing Samurai” and “Chinese Odyssey.”

2. Kung Has Her Own Business

Minkoff isn’t the only one bringing in the bucks. Kung, Minkoff, and her brother Jeffrey Kung co-founded the company Life Refreshed Real Coco. Real Coco sells farm to bottle premium organic beverages. The products are all plant-based and packaged in eco-friendly tetrapaks, per its website.

The business hasn’t been around for that long, but it may pick up this season. Kung sells a variety of products, including organic coffee creamer variations, organic coconut milk, organic coconut water variations, coconut chips, and more. The products range in price from $29 to $42.

3. Kung Will Make Money From RHOBH

The ladies on the “Real Housewives” definitely don’t work for free. Season 11 will mark Kung’s first season on RHOBH, so she most likely wont’ be making as much money as longtime cast members Kyle Richards or Lisa Rinna.

For the most part – excluding former RHOBH cast member Denise Richards of course – newcomers make less money than longtime cast members. RHONY star Leah McSweeney was paid $3,000 per episode for her first season, according to Page Six. Kung’s starting salary may be a little more considering she’s the first Asian-American cast member.

4. The Minkoffs Have a Lavish Estate

Kung will fit right in with her fellow cast-mates, especially when it comes to her home. Kung and Minkoff built their Beverly Hills mansion themselves. “It was a total labor of love,” she recently told Bravo.

She added, “The house is about 9,000 square feet. The number 8 is really important to Chinese culture and I said, ‘Let’s try to get a house 8,888 square feet. We were close, so I’m just going to stick with that number.”

Kung said that she and her family spend, “99 percent of the time” in their kitchen rather than her favorite formal living room. “I love to cook. I love to entertain. All of my friends always come into this room [the kitchen].” As for the outside, she has a massive backyard including a pool, another outdoor space called the “fire pit area,” as well as an additional “kids’ yard.”

5. The Minkoffs Enjoy Giving Back to Others

Kung and Minkoff have shared that sharing their wealth to the less fortunate is extremely important to them. Kung first became friends with Kathy Hilton – Kyle Richards’ sister and RHOBH ‘friend’ – through charity work.

The couple has been extremely influential in fundraising for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The Minkoffs raise both money and generate toy drives for the sick kids. Richards has also raised lots of money for the hospital through her various parties and galas.

