Fired RHOBH Stars Share Updates as Season 14 Films Without Them

Two former stars from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” were doing just fine as season 14 began filming without them.

On May 11, 2024, Bravo’s cameras were up and running at a Surrealism Ball held at Sutton Stracke’s house. According to The U.S. Sun, Stracke was joined by co-stars Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, cast “friend” Kathy Hilton, and rumored newcomer Bozoma Saint John at her Bel Air, California mansion.

Notably missing were RHOBH season 13 headline makers Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley. Both women were not asked back to the Bravo reality show for the new season. Minkoff and Wiley butted heads throughout season 13 over discrepancies over Wiley’s job as a nurse anesthetist.

On April 15, 2024, Minkoff told fans in Instagram video that her exit from RHOBH after three seasons was “bittersweet.” The news of Minkoff’s departure came weeks after Wiley was fired from the show after just one season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Crystal Kung Minkoff Says Her Life is ‘Very Full’ Post RHOBH

Minkoff was the first-ever Asian American to be cast on RHOBH. During her time on the show, she brought awareness to Alzheimer’s disease and eating disorders. By her third season, she had really found her voice by sharing personal stories with viewers.

But Minkoff is thriving away from the cameras as she devotes more time to family and to causes close to her heart. The same night that the RHOBH cast filmed their Met Gala-style party, Minkoff attended the old Gala at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion Music Center in Los Angeles in honor of successful Asian Pacific Islanders.

Minkoff, who founded the coconut water company Real Coco, captioned a photo from the event with, “I’m honored to be a member of this dynamic network of Asian creators, executives and entrepreneurs. Gold House is a cultural ecosystem that unites, invests in, and champions Asian pacific leaders to power tomorrow for all. These are my friends. These are my people. ♥️ #AsianExcellence.”

In an interview with People magazine, Minkoff admitted she’s happy not to be involved in filming “The Real Housewives” right now. “Our life is very full in general but now I get more vacation,” she said of spending time with her husband, Rob, and their kids Max and Zoey. “We like to travel a lot. So now I’m at the computer constantly trying to figure out where we’re going to travel.”

Annemarie Wiley Attended Her Own Gala

While the RHOBH cast dressed in wild outfits for the Surrealism Gala, Annemarie Wiley dressed in a pink, feathered robe to attend a very different type of gala. She captioned photos with, “Gala theme: Night Night 💫🪐✨🌙😴 An excuse to wear a pink feathered robe?”

She later clarified that she dressed up for a school fundraiser gala that had a “Night Night” theme.

Wiley had high hopes to show more of her life on a second season on RHOBH. According to Reality Blurb, she told fans in an Instagram Q&A that she had hoped to showcase her “journey to find my biological parents, navigating adoption trauma, the struggle of losing a parent to stage 4 cancer, and a HAPPY AND AFFLUENT BLACK FAMILY IN BEVERLY HILLS.”

“How are those for real storylines for you?” she asked.

When another fan asked her what she has coming up next, she replied that she has “so many incredible things” happening. “I’m so blessed and beyond excited … Stay tuned!!” Wiley wrote.

Wiley also told People magazine she has plenty to do without the Real Housewives. “I’m a mom of four,” she said. “I’m a professional, I’m a CRNA, I’m a former athlete. I am super into health and fitness. I have a non-profit foundation with my husband called Project Transition, where we work with youth in underserved communities. So, there are a lot of things that I do in my life.”

