Erika Jayne Teases That Crystal Kung Minkoff Had Issues With Co-Star in Season 13

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne teased information about the show’s new cast member, Annemarie Wiley. While recording the August 28 episode of her former castmate, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Jayne revealed that Wiley had heated interactions with Crystal King Minkoff, who joined the show during season 11.

“I thought Annamarie laid it on Crystal … She’s a cool chick. I didn’t think she had a tough [season] at all, I thought she laid the smackdown on Crystal, she said something in Spain and I was like, ‘Oh,’ she said, ‘I made you relevant,’” said the “Pretty Mess” singer.

Jayne also stated that fans can expect Minkoff to be more vocal in RHOBH season 13.

“She’s finding her way, and I think she’s shown that more this year than she did the previous years … She hesitates in the moment, and I think she’s found her voice more and more ias it goes along,” said Jayne.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared Information About Annemarie Wiley

While recording the August 2023 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave shared that she is friendly with Wiley. In a March 2023 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, the former RHOBH personality stated that Wiley’s husband, former NFL player, Marcellus Wiley, is her son Cruz’s flag football coach. She stated she appreciates Wiley’s personality and suggested she is not meek.

“We are pals, she is one of those — because football now — I mean parents now, they are different than me. Like I’m one of those people when I’m in the stands, I like scream for my kids, I’m like ‘Let’s go!’ And other people are like ‘oh everyone’s a winner, and blah, blah, blah.’ Annemarie is like cool and fun and like us, like we’re always rooting for our kids,” said Arroyave.

Erika Jayne Referenced That She Faced Backlash for a Remark She Made to Crystal Kung Minkoff

Jayne referenced she had issues with Minkoff while filming RHOBH season 12 during her August 2023 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode. She stated that she feels hesitant to publicly speak about her recent weight loss because she received backlash from RHOBH viewers when she mentioned laxatives during a conversation with Minkoff about her struggle with bulimia.

“I got such a terrible backlash for making an off-handed remark in regards to Crystal, so you also see my answer saying, ‘I don’t really want to talk about this because we have someone that struggles with an eating disorder, and I really don’t want to get into it because I already killed for making a flip comment,’” said Jayne.

Minkoff shared her thoughts about Jayne’s comment in a July 2022 interview with E! Insider. She shared she did not believe Jayne was trying to be malicious when she remarked. The mother of two suggested, however, that she had distanced herself from the “Pretty Mess” singer after the interaction.

“I think that there’s sort of a wide range of responses when people are uncomfortable. Some can be extreme and just intentionally hurtful and some can be more awkward or more flippant or people make jokes when someone gets hurt — that sort of thing, so I try to just – if I get hurt like that, I try to just kind of shield my heart and as you can see, I kind of step away from that situation,” said Minkoff.