RHOBH Housewife Reveals She Has a Warrant Out For Her Arrest

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is running from the law! In an interview on Teddi Mellencamp’s Teddi Tea podcast, newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff opened up about her surprising past

During the on-air chat with her longtime friend, Crystal dished on the “Two Truths and a Lie” game that she played with her “RHOBH” costars on the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show. She then revealed that even her “lie” was a bit of a lie.

Crystal Revealed That She Can’t Go to the State Of Arizona for a Surprising Reason

Crystal’s “RHOBH” debut featured a cast trip to Lake Tahoe that was arranged by Lisa Rinna. The cast stayed at the famous Sherman Estate, where they played the game in which they each told two “truths” about themselves as well as one lie. The other castmates were then tasked with guessing which of the three statements was a lie. One of Crystal’s statements was that she was once arrested.

“The lie was me getting arrested,” Crystal confirmed to Teddi on the podcast. But she then backtracked and admitted that she has to dodge the police in a state outside of California.

“But I actually do have a warrant for my arrest,” she said. “In Arizona.”

While she did not go into detail about what the warrant is for, the 35-year-old mom of two explained how she is avoiding the arrest.

“I talked to the judge and he’s like, ‘Are you gonna come back here?’” she revealed. “I was like, ‘No.’ And he’s like, ‘Just don’t come back.’”

When Teddi told her to remind her not to ever bring her to Arizona, Crystal said, “Well I can’t! I can’t drive there or I’ll get arrested.”

Crystal’s Two Truths and a Lie Were All Juicy

While her arrest was a “lie,” Crystal did drop two truth bombs: She told her costars that she once worked at an escort agency and that she was once propositioned to become a madame.

“I worked at an escort agency,” she said in a confessional on the show. “However, I wasn’t an escort… I was the operator. I was 18-years-old right before college. I only worked there for a summer, but I grew up pretty quickly that summer.”

Crystal clarified on Teddi’s podcast that she worked for an advertising company that repped the company and not the actual escort service.

“So I did not send girls out,” she said. “The calls that I received were from the girls and they paid our advertising company to put their picture up… so I worked with the girls actually.”

She also explained the context of the word “escort.”

“The escorts actually, they like go out to dinner with you and stuff like that … they hang out with you,” she said.

Crystal, who is now CEO of the company Real COCO and married to “Lion King” director Rob Minkoff, added that the “madame” offer she once turned down “was not part of that.”

