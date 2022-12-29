Crystal Kung Minkoff Reacts to Criticism of Post Featuring RHOBH Castmate

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Crystal Kung Minkoff responded to fans who disapproved of her Instagram post that featured her castmate and friend, Diana Jenkins, as reported by Reality Blurb. On December 27, 2022, Minkoff uploaded three pictures that showed her surrounded by some of her friends during the holiday season. In the images, the 39-year-old posed with Jenkins, who joined the RHOBH cast for season 12 in 2022.

Several Instagram users flocked to the post’s comments section to share they were unhappy with Minkoff’s decision to hang out with Jenkins outside of filming RHOBH.

“Diana? Oh no. Make better decisions in 2023 😢,” wrote a commenter.

“Crystal, please no, not Diana! I love you Crystal🥰, but h*** to nah!!” added another.

When a commenter inquired why Minkoff was “hanging out with Diana” and used the hashtag “social climber,” the RHOBH star replied that the 49-year-old “is the most anti-social person on the planet.” The mother of two also responded to a social media user who shared they found it “a little weird” that she has maintained a good relationship with Jenkins and Garcelle Beauvais. As fans are aware, the “Coming to America” star had her fair share of issues with Jenkins throughout RHOBH season 12.

“Your old friend group said you was [sic] fake,” wrote the commenter. Minkoff replied that she thinks it is “[i]nteresting how you consider being open and transparent about your friendships is fake.” She also encouraged the social media user to “[consider] what you see is not necessarily what’s real.”

Minkoff also took to the comments section to assert that Jenkins “has been a very good and loyal friend to [her] off camera,” which is something “that [she] will not take for granted.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff Spoke About Her Friendship With Diana Jenkins in June 2022

Minkoff discussed her and Jenkins’ friendship in a June 2022 interview with etalk. She noted that she has been close with the philanthropist for over five years. The 39-year-old also shared she was excited when she found out that Jenkins would be joining the RHOBH season 12 cast. Minkoff then disclosed that her castmate has encouraged her to stand up for herself during disagreements with her co-stars.

“She’s like ‘You’re too sweet, you’re too nice to everybody.’ I was like ‘I’m not that sweet, I just don’t know what to do’ and she’s like ‘Just annihilate them all.’ We are like literally when you say opposites attract, we are totally two different people, but I think that’s what makes our dynamic fun,” said Minkoff.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Revealed That She Was Aware Diana Jenkins Would be ‘Polarizing’

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada in June 2022, Minkoff shared she knew RHOBH fans would have a mixed reaction to Jenkins before she joined the show’s cast.

“I knew [Jenkins] would be kind of polarizing but she and I got really close over the season. She’s a really good person and I hope that we get to see that side of her. She can be tough though, she really doesn’t hold back,” shared the reality television personality.

The upcoming thirteenth season of RHOBH is not yet in production.