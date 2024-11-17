RHOBH Alum Dishes on Husband’s Conversation With PK Kemsley About His Separation

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Crystal Kung Minkoff says her husband, Rob Minkoff had a conversation with Paul “PK” Kemsley about his separation from his estranged wife, Dorit Kemsley.

During an appearance on a November 2024 episode of Vicki Gunvalson‘s podcast, “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” Minkoff said she had heard rumors that Kemsley and her estranged husband had been having relationship issues before they confirmed their separation in May 2024.

“There was always rumors for at least a year before that came out, that stuff was going on,” said Minkoff.

Minkoff also said her husband asked PK Kemsley if he and his estranged wife fabricated their separation for the sake of RHOBH during a recent interaction.

“Rob actually ran into PK like two weeks ago. Rob is like my Housewife. I was like, ‘How did it go?’ He’s like ‘He was really lovely. He was like, How’s Crystal? How are the kids?’ He’s always been very lovely with our family,” said Minkoff to Gunvalson. “I think he liked having another young family on the show … But Rob said — ‘I asked him — Was all that real? Or did you make that up for the show?’ I go, ‘Rob! You’re the perfect Housewife.’ I was like, ‘You asked him that? What?’ And he said, ‘PK said, No, we were really going through some times.'”

Crystal Kung Minkoff Was Not Happy With Dorit Kemsley During RHOBH Season 13 Reunion

Minkoff took issue with a comment Kemsley made during RHOBH season 13. During a season 13 confessional interview, Kemsley noted that former RHOBH star Annemarie Wiley alleged Minkoff called her castmates “uneducated.” Kemsley then labeled Minkoff “a child bride,” referencing she was 24 years old when she wed her husband, who is 20 years her senior.

While filming the RHOBH season 13 reunion, Minkoff confronted Kemsley for the remark.

“That is a disgusting thing to say … I’m an Asian person. As an Asian person, child bride is equivalent to mail order bride,” said Minkoff to Kemsley.

Kemsley replied that she did not know the connotation of the term “child bride.”

“That was not what I was insinuating,” said Kemsley during the RHOBH season 13 reunion.

Dorit Kemsley Announced Her Separation in May 2024

Dorit Kemsley revealed that she and her husband had separated in May 2024. During a November 2024 episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-TEA,” Kemsley shared whether she and her now-estranged husband, who share two children, Jagger and Phoenix, would rekindle their relationship.

“I think for PK and I to ever consider reconciliation, we would have to do work,” said Kemsley. “I think no matter what there’s work to be done. And if we both want to do it, that it can only help us in the future, individually and collectively. Because regardless, whether we head to divorce, whether we head to reconciliation, whether we are best friends, we need to remain amicable.”

She clarified that she would not “rush back” into a relationship with her estranged husband.

“We would do ourselves a disservice. Because we got here. And I think the idea was to take some time apart in order to reassess, to do the work. And then either to come back stronger and better and sure. Or to find a way that communication is always at its best,” said Kemsley during the November 2024 interview.

Dorit Kemsley Discussed Her Friendship With Kyle Richards

While speaking to Us Weekly in November 2024, Kemsley noted that she and her RHOBH castmate Kyle Richards were not in the best place during the show’s upcoming 14th season. According to Kemsley, she and Richards had “a strange kind of distance.”

“It wasn’t initiated by me,” said Kemsley to the publication.

Kemsley also suggested that she felt as though Richards pushed her out of her close circle of friends.

RHOBH season 14 premiers on November 19.