Crystal Kung Minkoff Says Erika Jayne Protected Her in Unaired RHOBH Moment

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff is opening up about unaired RHOBH moments between her and her castmate, Erika Jayne.

During an appearance on a December 2023 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Minkoff suggested that she has a positive relationship with Jayne. She explained that the “Pretty Mess” singer showed her kindness when she first joined the cast of RHOBH during season 11. According to Minkoff, Jayne stuck up for her when she was feuding with Sutton Stracke in unseen RHOBH season 11 scenes.

“Erika was very protective of me with Sutton, my first season. And you never see a second of it. [Jayne] went after her, ‘Leave Crystal alone, like, she’s brand new,’” stated the mother of two.

The 40-year-old stated she believed “that’s probably why [Jayne] was so hurt by [her]” when she questioned if she was involved with her estranged husband, Thomas “Tom” Girardi’s legal issues during RHOBH season 12. According to People magazine, the disbarred lawyer was “charged with federal crimes related to his mistreatment of client funds.”

“Like, ‘I protected you and now you’re coming for me,’” said Minkoff.

She stated, however, that she was never “trying to go for [Jayne]” when bringing up Girardi’s legal problems.

“I want for you to express that genuine care that you showed me to help you. Like that’s what I wanted for her. And so I just didn’t understand why she wouldn’t. So now I feel like things have settled in a place where I think she feels safer to say those things. Do I think she was involved? No. Do I think she turned a blind eye? Like, maybe,” said Minkoff.

Erika Jayne Says She Would Like to ‘Move on’ From Her Estranged Husband’s Legal Issues in an October 2023 Interview

While speaking to TV Insider in October 2023, Jayne stated that she “want[s] to move on” from her estranged husband’s legal issues.

“I want to move on. And I want others to let me move on. It has been three years. It will be three years on November 3 that I filed for divorce [from Girardi]. And then everything else subsequently happened. And it is time for everyone to put down the pitchforks, and let me live,” stated Jayne.

She went on to say that she has “done a lot of work [herself]” and attended many therapy sessions while continuing “to have a career.”

“It’s time for a new life. It has to – it’s time to move on for real,” said Jayne.

Erika Jayne Made Clarifying Comments About Her Therapy Scene in RHOBH Season 13

Fans of RHOBH got a glimpse of Jayne’s therapy sessions in RHOBH season 13, episode 1. During the session, she discussed her friendship with her castmate, Dorit Kemsley. As fans are aware, Kemsley took issue with Jayne after she announced that she believed she and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley would be the next Bravo couple to split up at the 2022 BravoCon. When Jayne’s therapist stated she needed to empathize with Kemsley, the “Pretty Mess” singer replied that she would like instructions on how to do so.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November 2023, Jayne stated that the scene was taken out of context. She asserted that she knows how to empathize with others.

“My question was this, ‘How do you find empathy for people who have mistreated you.’ That’s really the question. I understand what was shown. My question is, ‘How do you have empathy for people who have mistreated you?’ When I saw this [on RHOBH season 13, episode 1], I’m like, ‘Come on,’” stated Jayne.