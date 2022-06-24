RHOBH Alum Says Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Former Friends Messaged Her

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke have been at odds during the show’s twelfth season, which premiered in May 2022. In season 12, episode 6, Stracke shared that she did not appreciate Minkoff referring to a comment she made as “dark.” She then claimed that the 39-year-old has lost friends because of her behavior. During a confessional interview, Lisa Rinna shared that she was privy to similar information.

“Crystal has told me that she had a falling out with like 14 of her friends, ’cause she knows, I know these girls. I mean, it’s a lot to be dropped by 14 friends. I don’t even have f****** 14 friends,” stated Rinna with a laugh.

Former “RHOBH” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave claimed that some of Minkoff’s former friends have reached out to her on a June 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “RHOC” alum Tamra Judge.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Crystal Kung Minkoff

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave explained that she and Minkoff were friends before she joined the show’s cast during its eleventh season.

“I was the person who recommended her. I am in one of her friend groups. We’re not best friends by any means but we’re friendly,” explained Arroyave.

The mother of four clarified that she was not a part of the friend group that Stracke claimed no longer communicates with Minkoff. She then shared that individuals from said friend group “messaged” her about Minkoff “in the last two years or so.”

“The people that are in [the group] tried to give me information that I did not want because I do think there’s two sides to every story,” said Arroyave.

She noted that Minkoff is “truly heartbroken” about the situation. Arroyave also theorized why she believed the “RHOBH” star is no longer a part of the friend group.

“It’s a group of girls, we’re talking like ‘Beverly’ Hills type women just not with cameras and there’s going to be two sides, but in every friend group do people gossip about each other, yes, so I think that was what was happening and as that happens in friend groups, and she said something to someone and then that person outed her to the rest of the friend group,” said the former Bravo star.

She went on to say that she did not have much information about the situation “other than what [she] has gotten through in DMs.”

“It’s not my place to share but it’s people saying things,” stated the 40-year-old.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Discussed Her Friendship With Sutton Stracke in June 2022

In a June 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Minkoff gave an update about her friendship with Stracke. She shared that she and her “RHOBH” co-star “spend a lot of time together.”

“We probably text at least a few times a week, get together at least one every two weeks. We’re together quite often. And I’m really happy,” stated Minkoff.

The mother of two then explained that she felt her conflicts with Stracke had deepened their friendship.

“I feel like we went through a lot, we were against each other, we were on the same side against other people at some points and as painful as that is, it actually helps you grow as friends because you really learn about – you know, it’s not surface anymore, whereas most relationships I find are surface, we have to dig deep sometimes and it’s painful sometimes but we get to the other end and it’s been really nice,” said the reality television star.

