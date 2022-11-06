RHOBH Star Talks Lisa Rinna’s Behavior on Social Media: ‘Get Off Social’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff discussed her co-stars during a November 2022 episode of the “Everything Iconic” podcast, hosted by Danny Pellegrino. In the interview, the reality television personality shared her thoughts about Lisa Rinna’s behavior on social media.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Shared Her Thoughts About Lisa Rinna

While recording the podcast episode, Pellegrino shared he believed Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna will not return to RHOBH.

“I feel like Dorit and Rinna are out. Am I wrong?” asked the podcast host.

Minkoff replied, “I’m going to let you say those things okay.” She then suggested she believed there are members of the cast who are not the most level-headed.

“I don’t know, I mean, do I think that there are people who have like lost sort of like lost the reality of what’s going on? Yeah, yes,” said Minkoff.

While the 39-year-old did not confirm she was referencing Rinna, she shared she disapproved of how the “Melrose Place” actress handles herself on social media.

“I enjoy Rinna. Off-camera she’s kind of different but then I see her on social and I’m like what is — what the h***. Just get off social,” said Minkoff.

The mother of two then shared she believed members of Rinna’s team have implored her to stop being reactive on social media. She also noted that Bravo can not mandate the “Days of Our Lives” star to refrain from posting on social media.

“Unless you ban social from like all cast members like people are gonna do what they want,” said the reality television personality.

She went on to say that she, Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle Beauvais have made the conscious decision to not engage about RHOBH on social media.

“We let the show run and then we sort of like live our lives, you know, like it is hard to watch and like experience and whatever. But like I choose not to engage in that way. But some people just like they feel like they need to dig their heels in and like I said when I watch the edit, like I relinquish that, whereas she won’t and that’s just a different personality,” explained Minkoff.

Sutton Stracke Spoke About Lisa Rinna’s Behavior

During a November 2022 episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Stracke shared she was unhappy with how Rinna has conducted herself on and off RHOBH. She referenced that the “Melrose Place” actress has continued to allege that Kathy Hilton exhibited aggressive behavior after leaving an Aspen club during a cast trip. Rinna also claimed the “Paris in Love” star spoke negatively about her castmates, including her sister, Kyle Richards.

“I just wish that it would stop, I don’t think it’s doing anybody any justice. I think it’s only hurting everybody, and I think it makes us all look bad. Just make it stop,” said Stracke.

Lisa Rinna Spoke About Getting Booed at BravoCon

The RHOBH cast appeared at the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14. During a panel, Rinna received boos from audience members. In an October 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 59-year-old shared that she was not phased by the negative reaction.

“I got booed and then I flipped them off and I’ll tell you what it was so fun, I loved it so much, everyone was worried for me, and I was like ‘why are you worried? It’s fabulous.’ I’m like a wrestler, I’m like WME, I think I made it,” said Rinna.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’