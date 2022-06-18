RHOBH Star Welcomes New Puppies to Her Family: PHOTOS

Several of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast members – both past and present — are dog lovers.

Veteran Housewife Kyle Richards has a houseful of dogs. In addition to her latest pup, Smokey, the RHOBH star is mom to a mixed breed dog, Storm, two German Shepherds named Luna and River, a golden retriever named Bambi, and a Pomeranian named Romeo, according to People.

Lisa Rinna loved her Rottweiler name Lolo, but the dog passed away in 2018, per The Daily Mail. Garcelle Beauvais has shared Instagram photos of her twin sons’ beloved pup, Bear. In addition, Erika Jayne shared a Dutch Shepherd named Tiago with her ex, Tom Girardi. In an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, the “Pretty Mess” singer revealed she bought her dog from an esteemed dog trainer who’s a former Navy Seal.

Fans also know that original RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump has a menagerie of pets, including two swans named Hanky and Panky, but she can often be seen with a dog in her arms. The wealthy restaurant owner even started her own rescue, Vanderpump Dogs Foundation.

And now, a RHOBH newbie has welcome a pair of fur babies to her family.

Here’s what you need to know:

Crystal Kung Minkoff Was Gifted 2 Puppies From Her Brother

In an Instagram post shared on June 13, Crystal Kung Minkoff revealed that her brother, pop star Jeffrey Kung, surprised her kids with two new puppies. The RHOBH star captioned a pic of her kids, Max and Zoe, whom she shares with husband Rob Minkoff, each holding a golden doodle puppy on their lap.

“We are pleased to [announce] we have added two new members to our family!!” Crystal captioned the pic. “Meet Boba and Mochi (named by Zoe).

“They were a surprise gift from Uncle Jeff and we couldn’t be more in love!!!” she added, with hashtags that included #goldendoodle and #bestuncle ever.

“I only swing big,” Crystal’s brother wrote in the comment section. “Not sure what to gift them next tho.”

Other friends also reacted, including former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp who wrote, “Adorbs. Would you also like the 4 birds my dad surprised my kids with on Easter? Pretty please?”

“Awww so cute,” added RHOBH newbie Diana Jenkins.

“How cute!!!! Finally you’re a dog family!!! Yay!!!!” chimed in RHOBH star Lisa Rinna.

The doggie gift came six months after Crystal shared an Instagram photo of a coyote lounging on her backyard patio furniture.

“The kids keep asking for a dog,” she joked in the caption. “#SameButNotReally #CoyoteUgly #SheDidntEvenFluffThePillowsAfterSheLeft.”

Crystal Kung-Minkoff’s Family Also Has a Pet Bunny

This is not the first pet for the Minkoff family. In August 2021, the newly crowned RHOBH star revealed that her family had a new furry friend at their home. In an Instagram post at the time, the mom of two posted a pic of her daughter holding a white bunny rabbit while sitting in a fenced-in grassy area.

“Welcome to the family, Zack the [bunny]!” Crystal captioned the shot. She added the hashtags #HelloZackGoodbyFurniture and #Zozo&Zack.”

“So cute but….Might as well pick out new baseboards now,” one fan commented.

