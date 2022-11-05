Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals if She Told Her Former Friend to Not Join RHOBH

While filming the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion special, Crystal Kung Minkoff addressed the fact she had a falling out with a group of 14 friends. The 39-year-old shared that the friend group stopped interacting with her after she joined the RHOBH cast. She later clarified that issues arose before she started filming the Bravo series. Kyle Richards interjected she “heard that [the falling out] had nothing to do with the show.”

During a November 2022 episode of the “Everything Iconic” podcast, hosted by Danny Pellegrino, Minkoff shared information about one of her former friends.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Spoke About One of Her Former Friends

While recording the “Everything Iconic” podcast, Minkoff revealed she advised one of her former friends to not join the RHOBH cast. She explained she did not believe the show would be the right fit for the unnamed woman as she did not have support.

“I had someone that I knew who wanted to do it and her — I’m not going to get into too much detail about her life but you know, your family has to support you in it right? I mean, it’s not just an individual choice, it’s your kids, it’s your family, and she wasn’t having the support, and she wanted to know what she should do and I said, ‘If you are not going to be supported by your family, it’s not a good thing to do it,’ and this was like five years ago, it was a long time ago. But she wasn’t asked to do it yet, she was like doing interviews,” explained the 39-year-old.

She went on to say that she would give the same advice to others if they were in a similar situation.

“That was my advice and I would still give it to every single one of my friends, if their husband, kids, moms say ‘Don’t do it,’ then I would say you should consider not doing it,” asserted the RHOBH personality.

Minkoff then shared her former friend was unhappy when she joined the RHOBH cast for season 11.

“Then when I had got the call, I had mentioned it to her and she was like ‘Well, why is it okay?’ and I said ‘Well, I have support, so I hope you understand that’ and she didn’t, so that’s what happens,” said the reality television star.

Minkoff then shared that she discussed the situation with Lisa Rinna after filming RHOBH season 11.

“She was like ‘how’s it going?’ And I said, ‘Well, you know this happened.’ And she was like, ‘Oh my god, get ready, it’s going to continue, people get triggered by whatever, not just this show, but different businesses and stuff that you’re doing’ and then they brought it up on camera,” said the mother of two.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Former Friend Group

During an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, former RHOBH personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave noted that she “referred Crystal to be on [RHOBH]”. She clarified she was not a part of her former friend group.

“They are not my 14 friends, I don’t know them, they are not my friends, they are way too rich and too fancy for me,” said Arroyave.

The former RHOBH star also claimed Minkoff’s former friends were unhappy with her after they realized she was speaking negatively about them.

“Crystal not only had an issue where all these really rich women compared notes and had issues with her talking about them behind their backs, she also told one of these rich women that she would never do Housewives, told her not to do Housewives, and then did Housewives and that was the ultimate issue with the 14 friends,” said the All In founder.

