Crystal Kung Minkoff Posts Cryptic Comment as RHOBH Season 14 Starts Filming

Crystal Kung Minkoff threw social media shade at one of her former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars.

On May 10, 2024, the ex-Bravo star posted a photo of her and her husband, Rob Minkoff, posing atop the Tien Shan glacier during a trip to Kazakhstan. Crystal captioned the post to tout her long relationship with her film director husband. “We met 21 years ago today. And for 21 years, we have made our family our priority. 🫶💕 #ChooseWisely @robminkoff,” she wrote.

While the post seemed like an innocent anniversary post at first glance, eagle-eyed RHOBH fans picked up on the wording—and the timing—and called it out as a dig toward one of Crystal’s former co-stars.

In April 2024, Crystal Kung Minkoff announced her exit from RHOBH after three seasons.

Fans Think Crystal’s Post Was a Clapback at Dorit Kemsley

Crystal Kung Minkoff’s mention that she and her husband made their family a “priority” for 21 years came hours after her former co-star Dorit Kemsley announced her separation from her husband PK. In their statement, the Kemsleys wrote that they would “take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children.“

Fans reacted to Crystal’s use of the word “priority” in her post when talking about her family.

“Not Crystal posting this after doritos news 😂💀😂💯🤭,” one commenter wrote.

“I live for Crystal’s shade😂🙌🔥,” another added.

“Long live you, divorce will not affect you 🥰🥰,” another wrote to the former RHOBH star.

Crystal butted heads with Dorit after seeing confessional comments made about her on the 13th season of RHOBH. In the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” episode “Tapas and Tattletales,” Dorit referred to Crystal as a “child bride.” “And by the way, child bride, while you were busy getting married at 12, the rest of us were building businesses, graduating college, doing things — you know — to educate ourselves,” Kemsley said in the catty confessional. The Minkoffs wed in 2007 when Crystal was 24 years old and graduated from college.

After seeing Dorit’s confessional comments on RHOBH, Crystal posted a photo of her wedding day and wrote: “Keys to a successful marriage. Set aside quality time together- Express love and appreciation- Manage conflict constructively- Buy, don’t borrow diamond necklaces for your wife #rhobh”.

That comment appeared to reference Dorit’s complaints that her husband spent extended periods of time in London and never made time for her and their two children. The “diamond necklaces” comment seemed to refer to the “Pretty Woman” themed date night PK arranged in which he presented his wife an expensive diamond necklace only to tell her it had to be returned.

Dorit Kemsley Was Spotted Filming RHOBH 1 Day After Announcing Her Separation

The timing of Dorit’s split announcement and Crystal’s Instagram post was interesting. It coincided with the alleged start of filming for RHOBH season 14.

In photos posted by @theblondepuertorican fan account, Dorit appeared to be talking to a producer while shooting a scene outdoors. In other pics, the Kemsleys were seen out to dinner together one night prior. Dorit was still wearing her wedding ring in the photos with PK.

Dorit and PK’s statement was interesting in another way. It came shortly after The Daily Mail reported that producers said Dorit must come clean about her marital situation. The insider claimed Dorit would be demoted to a “friend of” status with only three appearances on the show, otherwise.

Dorit has been a main cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since season 6 in 2015.

