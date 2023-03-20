RHOBH Star Goes Glam for First Season 13 Confessional Look

Crystal Kung Minkoff debuted a glamorous look while filming scenes for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Ahead of the 13th season of the Bravo reality show, the wife of film director Rob Minkoff was photographed wearing a sparkly black dress and red lipstick for her first confessional look of the season — and fans had plenty to say about the look.

Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Confessional Look Was Described as “Classy” & “Stunning”

Photos of Minkoff’s confessional look surfaced on social media, and right away fans wanted to know about the dress. The RHOBH Fashion Instagram page revealed that the dress is by Australian designer Rachel Gilbert. A longer version of the style, the Dahli embellished black gown, retails for $1,895.

Fans reacted in the comment section of a photo of Minkoff’s interview look. Some called Minkoff’s look “classy” and “stunning.”

“This might be one of my top favorite confessional looks. It’s simple, classic, glamorous. A win for Crystal for sure!” a fan wrote on Reddit.

Another fan speculated on the cost of Minkoff’s chandelier-style crystal earrings and how she has talked about getting deals at discount stores in the past.

“The earrings look like they’re from J. Crew’s past holiday collection. I appreciate how Crystal has been vocal about shopping discount (Nordstrom Rack, TJMaxx) and will accessorize an $1800 dress with $50 earrings,” one fan wrote.

While her season 13 confessional look features a pricey dress, Minkoff has been known to wear off-the-rack duds in past confessionals. In August 2022, she told E! News that she once wore a $38 top in a confessional. “The top before that was under $200. And my first look was under $300,” she said at the time. “The show is all about glamour and I get that and it’s really important, but you can have glamour on a budget.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff Hired a Stylist When She Joined RHOBH in 2021

Minkoff previously revealed that she never used a stylist until she joined the cast of RHOBH because she never needed one. She also didn’t know where to begin since she did decide to upgrade her look. Minkoff told Page Six that once she hired a glam squad, she gave them the green light to do whatever they wanted with her. “I just sort of said, ‘Look, I’m just going to be a hanger, a mannequin,” Minkoff said in June 2021.” ‘You guys do what you want to do, and I will rock it as best I can.’”

While she told the outlet that she prefers to wear casual clothes when not filming, she confirmed that some of her co-stars wear glam year-round. In addition to Minkoff, the Bravo reality show stars Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke.

During her first season as a Housewife, Minkoff butted heads with Stracke. During an argument, the couture-loving Stracke even dissed Minkoff’s “ugly leather pants.”

But Minkoff told the Los Angeles Times that Stracke’s negative comment only helped spawn sales of the A.C.L. brand pants. “I bought another pair because I knew they were going to sell out,” the RHOBH newcomer said in 2021.

