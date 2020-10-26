New ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast Member Announced

It’s time to grab an extra diamond because a new cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been announced! People has confirmed that Crystal Kung Minkoff will be joining the franchise for the upcoming Season 11.

According to People, Minkoff is married to Rob Minkoff, who you may have heard of before. Rob Minkoff is the director of the original Lion King movie. The couple also has two children together, a son named Max, 8, and a daughter named Zoe, 5, according to People. Minkoff will definitely bring something new to the table, as she is the founder of a company called Real Coco, which makes different coconut-based products, such as coconut milk, according to their Instagram page.

Crystal Kung Minkoff will be the first Asian-American Housewife on #RHOBH.https://t.co/N3Lok0Ocv7 — Bravo (@BravoTV) October 26, 2020

It already seems like Minkoff has been filming with the cast, as rumored “friend of” Kathy Hilton has been commenting on some of Minkoff’s recent Instagram photos. Minkoff posted a photo to Instagram of her and her daughter on October 24, writing in the caption, “All dressed up with somewhere to go.” Hilton commented, “Oh yes you do!!! Looking like a boss Mama.”

Minkoff also seems like she has some famous friends. Haylie Duff commented on Minkoff’s September 25 Instagram post with a string of heart emojis.

Both Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards Will Not Be Returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Holding the 💎 isn’t always easy, but I truly enjoy being a part #RHOBH. No matter what, I can’t do anything but continue to shine on. Tune in tonight as Part 3 of the Reunion concludes Season 10 at 9PM on @bravotv. Thanks for watching 💕 pic.twitter.com/d7aty3DlyR — Teddi Mellencamp (@TeddiMellencamp) September 16, 2020

Before filming for Season 11 started shooting, both Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards announced that they would not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On September 9, Richards’ rep confirmed to Variety that she would not be returning for the next season of the show.

While Richards’ exit from the show seemed to be more of her own choice, Teddi Mellencamp revealed that she had been fired from the franchise. Mellencamp revealed her firing in a September 22 Instagram video. “I don’t want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update about what’s going on,” Mellencamp said in the video. “I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of ‘we both came to the decision that it would be best,’ but I’m not going to do that, that’s not who I am.”

Mellencamp continued, “Of course, when I got the news, I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost, because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show. That being said, I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, All In, I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead…thanks for coming along on this journey with me, and I’ll see you soon.”

Some Fans Wanted Other ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast Members to Exit the Show

Even with the new cast additions on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, some fans wanted to see some more changes be made to the show. According to Reality Blurb, in mid-October, some fans created a Change.org petition to get Lisa Rinna fired from the show.

The description of the petition read, “Lisa Rinna’s tweets and actions she has recorded and posted on social media [are] hateful and disrespectful to fans [and] viewers of the show. She prompts toxic responses from people and is alienating people from watching the show. Her presence is killing the show.” The petition has reached over 4,000 signatures.

