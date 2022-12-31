RHOBH Alum Says She’d Like Crystal Kung Minkoff to Be Less ‘Self-Righteous’ if She Returns

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about the show’s current cast during a December 2022 appearance on Brandi Glanville’s podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.” The reality television personality revealed she believes the friendships between the RHOBH stars should be more authentic. She also noted that one of the main storylines of RHOBH season 12 involved Erika Jayne’s ongoing legal issues. Arroyave shared that she is not interested in listening to the cast’s opinions on Jayne’s lawsuits as she has “heard it for two years” on the series. She then stated that she thinks Crystal Kung Minkoff should refrain from being “so self-righteous” in future RHOBH seasons.

“If Crystal is going to be back on, I don’t need her to be so self-righteous all of the time, like I want to see all of their messes,” said the former Bravo personality.

Glanville chimed in that she believes the RHOBH cast would rather focus on Jayne so that their own issues are not brought to light. Arroyave agreed with the former model and stated she thinks “the majority of the [RHOBH] cast has the most to lose” financially.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Her Relationship with Crystal Kung Minkoff

In a December 2022 episode of the “#NoFilter With Zack Peter” podcast, Arroyave spoke about her relationship with Minkoff. The All In founder noted they run in the same circle, as their children attended extracurricular classes together when they were younger. She also shared she recommended Minkoff to Bravo, which helped her secure her spot on RHOBH. She then shared that while she is not particularly close to Minkoff, she is glad that she has become a Bravo star.

Arroyave also revealed that she had a positive interaction with Minkoff at the 2022 BravoCon in October 2022. She stated that the 39-year-old shared she does not hold animosity toward Arroyave for what she has said about the RHOBH cast on her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” which she co-hosts with “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

“[Minkoff] came up to me and she was like ‘Listen, I know, you’ve got to do whatever, you’ve got to say whatever you are going to say, that’s your job, I’m not going to be mad at you,’” recalled Arroyave.

During the “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” episode, Arroyave referenced her friend Kyle Richards had issues with Minkoff in RHOBH season 12. The former RHOBH personality shared she did not find it surprising that the two women are not close.

“I knew from the beginning that they weren’t probably going to hit it off,” said Arroyave.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Shared Her Thoughts About Kyle Richards

While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2022, Minkoff shared she was surprised by Richards’ behavior toward her, especially at the RHOBH season 12 reunion. The reality television star claimed that the “Halloween Ends” actress “actually confided in [her].” The mother of two also asserted that she is “so supportive of [Richards] and her family” and believed “her energy was very much misdirected” during the season 12 reunion special.

“Maybe [Richards] just saw me as a random target, it was really really weird,” said Minkoff.