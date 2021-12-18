Is a RHOBH Star Getting Demoted for Season 12?

A new “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” newcomer may have had a short-lived starring stint on the Bravo reality show.

According to a Deuxmoi blind item shared on the All About RH Instagram page, a “RHOBH star might just be a one hit wonder.”

The gossip site did not name the Beverly Hills-based reality star but added, “She’s getting demoted for season 12, producers do not see anything interesting, last season she came for the main person, this season she’s quiet and boring.”

In the comments section, many fans assumed that the blind is about Crystal Kung Minkoff, the wife of filmmaker Rob Minkoff. Crystal was one of two newcomers to RHOBH for season 11, with Kyle Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton, signing on as a “friend of” and not a full-timer.

“Bye Crystal,” one viewer wrote.

“1 hit wonder could mean they only did 1 season as a housewife… soooo Crystal,” another agreed.

But others felt the blind was referring to someone who had already appeared on two seasons of the show and perhaps only one as a full-time Housewife. Sutton Stracke, who both joined the Bravo reality show for season 10 as a “friend of,” was promoted to a full Housewife for Season 11.

“I’m actually thinking it’s Sutton…if true,” one fan wrote. “Sutton hasn’t been seen as much filming. And let’s remember, Sutton doesn’t need this drama.”

Producers Reportedly Had a ‘Talk’ With Crystal Kung Minkoff

Crystal Kung Minkoff came on board to RHOBH with full diamond status, but most of her storylines revolved around an ongoing feud she had with Sutton Stracke. Once that was resolved after a few episodes, Crystal was more in the background as Erika Jayne’s divorce drama took over as the main topic on the show.

A show insider told The Sun that while Crystal was asked to return for Season 12, Bravo producers had a chat with her.

“Crystal will definitely be coming back but the producers already had a talk with her and told her she needs to bring it next season,” the source said. “Not like, in a threatening way. But more so like… ‘this is your chance to speak up and tell your story. This is your time to shine.”

Both Crystal & Sutton Were Asked Back as Fulltime Housewives

While rumors are swirling about their Housewives status, another insider told Radar Online that both Crystal and Sutton will be back – full time.

The outlet reported that a source close to the situation confirmed that “any speculation of producers being unhappy with their performances is ‘inaccurate’” and that both women will hold RHOBH diamonds in season 12.

In October, Crystal hinted at her return when she told Entertainment Tonight that it was “hard” for her to open up on camera because she’s “not an actress” like some of her co-stars, but that she was getting the hang of it.

“I had a very kind of normal, average life and sort of turned itself upside down,” she said. “But now that I know how it works better, I think that I would be able to open up more…. I think now I’ll feel more comfortable sort of really letting myself open up and be more vulnerable and expressing really how I feel in my heart.”

