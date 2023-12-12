Crystal Kung Minkoff ‘Didn’t Like’ Castmates’ Remarks About Sutton Stracke’s Behavior

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff is unhappy with comments her castmates Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley have made about Sutton Stracke.

While speaking to Extra TV in December 2023, Minkoff noted that Richards and Kemsley suggested that Stracke has issues with her alcohol consumption in RHOBH season 13, episode 6. Minkoff stated that she believed speculation about someone’s drinking habits can be harmful.

“I didn’t like that at all. And I was a little bit quiet. Because I was trying to absorb what was going on,” said Minkoff. “I just think that kind of narrative is not only unkind, but can be, like, hurtful. And in some ways, like, dangerous for people. If you really believe that then there needs to be some movement to help someone. But I didn’t feel like that was the situation, personally.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff Spoke About Sutton Stracke’s Behavior in Las Vegas

In RHOBH season 13, episode 5, the show’s cast took a trip to Las Vegas to celebrate Minkoff’s 40th birthday. During a night out, the RHOBH stars attended a performance of “Magic Mike Live,” where Erika Jayne and Minkoff were pulled on stage. Stracke ended up leaving the show, citing that she felt uncomfortable about the performers’ moves on Jayne and Minkoff.

While speaking to Extra TV, Minkoff noted Stracke explained that she had an intense reaction because she was upset about potential complications that could arise because of her ex-husband, Christian Stracke’s move to England. The 40-year-old stated that she let Stracke know she would have appreciated it if she had been open about her situation “with her ex-husband and her kids.”

“We’re close now. I’m like, ‘If things are going on behind closed doors, just like let me know. You don’t need to tell me details.’ ‘Cause that’s why we struggled my first two years on the show. Because she had other stuff going on. And I said, ‘You can’t take it out on people.’ And she said, ‘I know but I couldn’t share it then,'” said Minkoff.

While speaking to Us Weekly in November 2023, Stracke stated that she was unable to talk about her ex-husband’s move while the RHOBH cast was in Las Vegas.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Relationship With Her RHOBH Castmate

As fans of RHOBH are aware, Stracke and Richards had several intense interactions throughout the show’s 13th season. During a November 2023 interview on former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, “Two Ts in A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge, Richards stated that she decided to take a break from her friendship with Stracke. The “Halloween Ends” star explained that while she enjoys Stracke’s company, she did not appreciate her comments about her relationship with her now-estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, during RHOBH season 13. Richards also suggested she did not believe Stracke was actually worried about the state of her marriage.

“I was like, ‘Why are they acting like they are mad at me that I am going through this hard time? Why are they waiting until the cameras are here to ask me about this?’” asked Richards.

In her November 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Stracke acknowledged Richards wanted to take some time away from her. She stated that she would be willing to mend their friendship once Richards is ready.

“I know that I am always here when she needs me. And I’ve sent her that message before. I adore her. And I only want to be here for her as a friend when she needs me,” said Stracke.