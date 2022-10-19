RHOBH Alum Believes Crystal Kung Minkoff ‘Has S*** on’ Sutton Stracke

During the twelfth season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Crystal Kung Minkoff claimed Sutton Stracke made a “dark” comment. The Georgia native later stated that Minkoff was referencing a story she told her about her daughter, Porter, having friends of different ethnicities during the show’s eleventh season.

“They were sitting in the jacuzzi and I’m like there’s my white child with Black girls in there, a Chinese girl was in the jacuzzi, and then like probably a redheaded Irish Catholic girl and I’m like this is what it should be,” said Stracke to Minkoff.

However, during a June 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Minkoff suggested that she had not been alluding to the jacuzzi story.

During the first part of the RHOBH season 12 reunion, the 39-year-old spoke about her issues with her castmate. She stated that it was the “overall conversation [with Stracke] that made [her] feel a certain way.” Minkoff’s co-stars, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, and Lisa Rinna, criticized her for her claims against Stracke. The 51-year-old remained relatively quiet throughout the conversation but shared that she “understand[s] where [Minkoff] was coming from last year.”

“We’ve talked about this and I learned a lot of stuff because we can be friends and we can move through it,” said Stracke.

During an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge, former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared why she believed Stracke did not speak up more during the show’s season 12 reunion.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared Her Thoughts About Sutton Stracke

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave revealed she believes Minkoff knows information about Stracke that could be harmful.

“I don’t think Sutton’s speaking in this reunion because Crystal has s*** on her… Why the h*** else? So, here’s the thing, Sutton is all over the place this entire season, she compares herself to glue, she does all these things but yet, this entire reunion, she says nothing,” said the former RHOBH personality.

The mother of four clarified that she did not believe Stracke “said something really racist.”

“I’m saying that Sutton and Crystal came to an agreement, in which that kept Sutton silent this entire time. Sutton said honestly, 12 words this entire time,” said Arroyave.

The former RHOBH star also commented on the fact that Minkoff and Stracke appear to be close friends.

“I think Crystal probably hoped that her relationships were going to form elsewhere in the group, they did not form elsewhere in the group, so then she went back to Sutton,” said the All In founder.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Discussed Her Comments Regarding Sutton Stracke in an October 2022 Episode of the ‘RHOBH After Show’

During an October 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Minkoff spoke about her claims regarding Stracke. She asserted that she was “not talking about something that was hearsay.”

“I spent some time with Sutton over the summer and we really dove deep into that conversation,” said Minkoff. “And it was a very tough topic and I said everything I needed to say to her then. And I made a promise not to talk about it and she asked me to promise that and I stuck with that, despite getting punched in the face, over and over again.”

The 39-year-old claimed that her friends and family have encouraged her to share what exactly Stracke said.

“My friends and my family are like ‘just say what happened.’ And this is where I’m at with — and I don’t need to – I know, I sleep well at night knowing what happened. I will say this, if someone says to me, ‘oh in my family we talk about multiculturalism’ and that’s not a dark comment, in fact, I embrace that. That’s who I am. So I’m going to leave that at that,” said Minkoff.

During the same “RHOBH After Show” episode, Stracke shared her thoughts about Minkoff’s claims.

“It’s so damaging, not only to me, to my daughter, to my sons, and it’s not how my house is,” stated the 51-year-old tearfully.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’