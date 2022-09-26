RHOBH Star Hints at Cast Shake-Up Amid Season 12 Feuds

As viewers prepare for the last few episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, several are already looking ahead to the future and wondering which ladies will be returning for season 13.

While Bravo generally doesn’t make casting decisions until contracts are ready to go out — and the network doesn’t share that information in advance — it’s hard to say who will be back for more drama, but it does sound like some changes are on the way.

On September 19, 2022, Crystal Kung Minkoff shared an Instagram post with the following caption: “I don’t want to seem like I think I’m right, but I am and that’s why it comes across that way.” However, it’s what she said in the comments section that has fans talking.

Here’s what you need to know:

Minkoff Strongly Hinted That Things Within the RHOBH Friend Group Have Changed

Shortly after sharing the selfie on Instagram, Minkoff decided to respond to some of the messages in the comments section of her post.

“Are we referencing to anything in particular here,” someone asked.

“No. Just everything in life,” Minkoff said, not giving anything away. However, it was another response that caused some additional chatter amongst fans.

“Its because you have morals, some people in your circle don’t,” a fan wrote, making a clear reference to some of the other RHOBH ladies.

“Many are no longer in the circle,” Minkoff responded. Although she didn’t elaborate, many RHOBH fans seem to think that Minkoff has either broken off contact with one or more of her co-stars, or one or more of her co-stars are no longer going to be on the show.

Fans Discussed Minkoff’s Comment in a Reddit Thread

Someone took a screenshot of Minkoff’s comment and shared it on Reddit where fans reacted to what the reality star said and tried to figure out what she may have been referring to — and who.

“We know that she’s fallen out with Erika which means she’s fallen out with Rinna as well. She had words with Dorit last week which likely resurfaced at the reunion so she’s probs out too. She seems good with Garcelle and Sutton. I hope she’s kicked Diana and her problematic weird a** to the kerb and it seems unlikely Kathy will want to continue with this s*** show,” one person commented on the thread.

“Idk if this is a joke in reference to that one woman who is nonstop messaging the blogs saying ‘CRYSTAL WAS CUT OFF BY 14 FREINDS [sic] I AM ONE OF THEM GIVE ME ATTENTION’ or if this is saying women are off the show, but either way I am entertained,” someone else said.

“I’m not exaggerating my eyes widened and if I were a cartoon they would have come out of my head. I didn’t think that was an expression I could make. Fingers crossed for a mix up in this cast!!! I’m more excited about the casting announcements post-reunion than I am for any episode of this show for the rest of the season including the reunion,” a third Redditor wrote.

“I hope this is her new tagline as well as her insinuating Rinna & Erika are out,” a fourth comment read.

