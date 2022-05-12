RHOBH Star Addresses This Season’s Kathy Hilton Drama

Crystal Kung-Minkoff is sharing her thoughts about the drama that went down between the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast and Kathy Hilton during this upcoming season.

Over the past few months, rumors have been floating that Hilton is at odds with a few of her fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmates after filming this season, including her sister, Kyle Richards. It has been widely speculated that Lisa Rinna was involved in the feud as well, as she called out Hilton on her Instagram page for missing a cast event in February 2022, according to Reality Tea.

In the season 12 trailer, the two sisters are seen confronting each other as Rinna tells Hilton, “You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it.”

And, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was published on May 10, Minkoff was asked about the feud involving Hilton, to which she played coy.

“Everyone loves Kathy and she’s sort of the grand dame of the group, the mother hen, and it’s hard to see when things get really real like that,” Minkoff explained. When the reporter asked her what happened between Hilton and the other castmates, Minkoff said, “I don’t know. I mean, I do know, but I don’t know.”

Minkoff also added about costar Lisa Rinna, “Rinna is just, she is a truth-seeker and she is formidable. I think it’s hard for her to not have closure in anything. So regardless of how much destruction it might be to get there, she wants the truth. Some people just are like that. I’m the type who’s like, I always want the truth to be out, but if I’m going to get sort of a wall, I’m going to drop it.”

Hilton Has Spoken out About the Feud

While speaking with E! News in April 2022, Hilton spoke a bit about her feud with both Richards and Rinna this season, where she admitted that she did say something that gets back to her sister.

“You know, we’re sisters and we all enjoy each other when we’re together,” Hilton told the outlet. “I don’t want to give away the storyline. I should have never said anything to anyone about my sister Kyle, or anyone.”

And, when asked about Rinna, Hilton said, “Yeah, we’re friendly. And I should not have said anything.”

One ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Recently Defended Hilton

Even though Hilton may be having problems with some of her fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmates, Garcelle Beauvais defended her while speaking to Page Six in April.

“I think she’s a great woman, and I think the show thrives on drama,” Beauvais told the outlet at the time about Hilton.

Beauvais also spoke to Page Six about the trailer, including the moment shown where Hilton is being confronted by Rinna. “I thought it was good,” Beauvais said. “I thought it was strong. I thought it highlighted sort of the things that, that people are gonna have conflict [over] this season. And then I think, you know, the Kathy thing, I don’t like.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewies of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

