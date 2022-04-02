Crystal Minkoff Teases Kyle Richards Will Be the ‘Biggest Surprise’ in RHOBH Season 12

The 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will premiere in the spring of 2022, and fans are already talking about the drama that is sure to unfold.

There have been several rumors surrounding what will happen on the new season, including what actually went down during the cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, but the cast has been fairly hush-hush when it comes to giving away any major details.

The women of RHOBH have been doing a bit of press as well as keeping up on social media ahead of the new season, and there has been plenty of stuff that has been teased, including a few things from Crystal Minkoff, who was a newcomer in season 11.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Minkoff answered some fan questions — and she revealed something super interesting about one of her castmates.

Here’s what you need to know:

Minkoff Said That Kyle Richards Was the ‘Biggest Surprise’ of the Season

Without giving too much away, Minkoff teased that Kyle Richards is going to have a big season on RHOBH. Whether that’s positive or negative, fans will have to wait to find out.

The Queens of Bravo Instagram account did a sort of roundup on Minkoff’s Q&A and posted some highlights online. Minkoff shared that she really “loves” newcomer Diana Jenkins, and she’s been getting along well with Sheree Whitfield, who is also set to make her Housewives debut in 2022.

Minkoff believes that Richards, who has been a staple on RHOBH since its inception, will be the “biggest surprise” of the season.

Minkoff further teased the new season in an earlier interview — and although she didn’t mention Richards by name, she did hint that “everyone” was involved in some kind of drama.

“This year, everyone gets into the mix and at least for me, I felt more comfortable. When you feel more comfortable, you feel more comfortable saying what you don’t like [and] what you do. I get why as the girls have been on for a long time that they get more comfortable. There’s a lot of comfort in discomfort,” Minkoff told Us Weekly.

Richards Said That Season 12 Was ‘Intense’

Season 12 of RHOBH is undoubtedly going to get crazy.

“It was a really a very intense season. A lot of really intense things going on with a lot of the cast members. With Dorit and the home invasion. What Erika’s been going through and other personal things. So, it was a crazy season. When it’s really bad for us, it good for the audience,” Richards told Entertainment Tonight.

The reality star confirmed that things got “out of control” in Aspen, though she didn’t elaborate further than that.

As far as how things are now, well, Richards implied that everything is hunky dory.

“I think that what I love about our franchise, Beverly Hills, is that we all really do love and care about each other…We fight and we argue but we all really do care about each other and support each other,” she said. “I think it’s really important in reality television because it has such a bad rap but we have genuine friendships, and we care about each other,” she told ET.

READ NEXT: 2 RHOBH Cast Members Are No Longer on Speaking Terms Following Wild Accusation: Report