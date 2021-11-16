Real Housewives Star Dragged for Appearance in Cast Photo

Astar of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” was ripped by fans for her appearance in a cast photo during a press engagement.

Former model, Cynthia Bailey, appeared alongside her “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” castmates on the “Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday, November 15, 2021. She, along with Teresa Giudice, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Kenya Moore, posed for a photo on the set.

The show shared the photo, and then Ramona reshared it on her Instagram, and the fans were not too kind to Cynthia in the comments.

Many fans noticed how Cynthia’s appearance had changed since her time on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and weren’t afraid to throw shade at her for it.

“Oh my Cynthia,” a fan wrote alongside a shocked emoji. “What is happening to Cynthia?” another fan commented.

Some fans were blunt about their observations, “Whoa… I think Cynthia ate Atlanta,” someone wrote with a laughing emoji. Another wrote, “Cynthia looking a lil heavy baby.”

Quite a few fans appeared to not recognize her at first.

“Cynthia what happened to you?” someone wrote. Another said, “OMG, is that Cynthia? Wow.”

Not all of the comments about Cynthia were negative in nature, a few fans liked her new look.

“Omg Cynthia is juicy, juicy,” someone wrote. “Wow Kenya n Cynthia look amazing,” another wrote.

Melissa Gorga Says Filming RHUGT Was ‘Exhausting’

Many fans had noticed Melissa Gorga was missing from the “Kelly Clarkson Show” appearance and wondered why Teresa was there, but not Melissa.

There’s a good reason for that.

Melissa was in Los Angeles appearing on E!’s show, “Daily Pop” discussing everything from her relationship with her sister-in-law, the new housewives tell-all book, and what it was actually like filming RHUGT.

“Well, that’s really what the girl’s trip was about,” Melissa said on the show when asked what it was like filming with women who knew what life as a housewife was really like. “The fact that we can all talk about what we all experience and know you experienced the same thing in your city and we can kind of compare just behind the scenes the cameras … and listen, this was very different because in Jersey, we film and the cameraman leaves at the end of the day, right? This was 24/7 cameras in every corner. It was a lot it was exhausting.”

Melissa also talked about Dave Quinn’s new housewives tell-all book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé” and laughed when she realized she was the only housewife to play it safe in her interviews.

“I looked at Dave, the guy who wrote the book, and I’m like, ‘Am I the only one that missed the memo?’ Like everyone is mad in this book,” she said on the show. “Like, everyone is mad. I’m like, am I the only happy person out here? What’s happening? They went in. They went in like everybody was ripping each other. It was like old housewives they drew back like the Kim D’s.”

Cynthia Said She Was ‘Disrespected’ While Filming the RHUGT

Cynthia revealed she might have not had the most pleasant experience on the one-week trip with several housewife OG’s.

“There were a couple of different situations. And one situation, it was just a matter of me feeling just a little disappointed in one of the ladies on the trip and hurt and, actually, disrespected,” Cynthia told Page Six on October 21, 2021.

She wouldn’t reveal which housewife made her feel that way so viewers will have to wait for the show to air to figure it out.

“I will say, to her credit, she did apologize quite a few times,” Cynthia told the outlet. “At that point, I was kind of in a funk and I just couldn’t let it go, and looking back I wish I had accepted the apology and just let it go all the way. I kind of held on to it.”

