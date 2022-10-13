Bravo Fans Are ‘Sad’ Following News of Sudden Split

A Bravo star is getting divorced after just two years of marriage. According to People magazine, Cynthia Bailey filed for divorce from Mike Hill.

“God does not make mistakes! I truly believe in my heart Mike coming into my life was destiny. I jumped in, both feet first and gave it my all,” Bailey said in a statement given to People.

Bailey and Hill also released a joint statement on Instagram.

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters,” their statement read.

Fans Suspected Something Was Going on When Bailey Removed ‘Hill’ From Her Instagram Bio

Bailey and Hill tied the knot in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Refinery 29. The reality star really liked the date October 10, 2020 (10/10/20), so she made things happen while taking the precautions that were necessary.

Despite large gatherings being frowned upon, Bailey and Hill had more than 250 guests at their wedding, which was held at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia.

Things seemed to be going well between the couple, even as recently as April 2022.

“I post her a lot but she’s worth it and more. @cynthiabailey It’s great to have a partner that rides with and for you thru it ALL!! She does that!!” Hill captioned an Instagram post at the time.

However, things went downhill in the time since. And while many fans were left surprised by the split, several had a feeling that it was coming when they noticed that Bailey removed Hill’s last name from her Instagram bio.

‘Real Housewives’ Fans Expressed Sadness After Hearing the News

Fans have taken to social media to react to Bailey’s divorce filing and many are feeling very sad for her.

“So sad for her. This must be heartbreaking. Unfortunately I saw this coming because I never felt they where a good match and I actually didn’t like Mike. His past made me nervous for her and I just don’t trust him. He was also too controlling and dominating. I hope see finds somebody to spend her life with that makes her happy,” one Redditor wrote.

“Very sad. Sorry for both of them,” someone else added.

“Somewhere Peter is smiling. Not bc he wished her ill. Bc he still loves her. Imo I never saw the chemistry between her and Mike that her and Peter had. Either way, this is sad to see and I wish her the best,” a third comment read.

“This makes me unreasonably sad. I just want Cynthia to be happy. I really like her and will die on the hill (pun intended) that she is an underrated housewife,” a fourth person said.

